MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Announced Things to do on Hon Tam Island

Last week on Sep 27, 2020, in their marketing approach, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels officially summed up 5 good things to do when spending time on Hon Tam Island which is one of the most beautiful islands in Nha Trang Bay.

The 5 things covered most of the activities travelers should partake in if they wanted to indulge in the world of ultimate comfort and full relaxation including staying in MerPerle Hon Tam 5-star resort in naturally-aired and romantic bungalows or well-cleaned villa rooms, taking MerPerle Spa service, feeling at ease, soaking in a mud bath or herbal bath, savoring tempting seafood in MerPerle style and taking a selfie at the wooden swing chair by the beach.



To enjoy all of these activities, it was suggested that travelers spend five to seven days on the island in combination with taking time for shopping, dining, or hanging out in the city downtown nearby which takes only 7 minutes by car.



With more options, travelers were also recommended to consider booking a room at MerPerle Beach Hotel on the mainland to enjoy the full city experience.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



