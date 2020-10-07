TVS Hollywood History Channel to Feature Original Music Video Programming Based on Johnny Horton's Greatest Hits

TVSTelevisionNetwork.com Original production takes Johnny Horton's hits such as North To Alaska, Battle of New Orleans, When It's Springtime in Alaska It's 40 Below, Comanche, Sink the Bismarck, Johnny Reb, Rock Island Line and Johnny Freedom and makes a music video portfolio of a legend.

The original programs, including original music production of his hits, will appear on the TVS Television Network, TVS Hollywood History, and TVS Music Network. These TVSMicroChannels.com are three of 36 different post cable networks on the 24/7 streaming service.



TVS programming can be viewed on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Roku, Apple and Google; TVS programming is available to 85% of USA TV homes.



TVS original music productions include Rock and Roll Legends Live, Boomin' Reunion, Senior Prom, The Skruffy Group and Stardist Ballroom. Artists appearing on TVS music programs include Al Wilson, Chuck Jackson, Mark Lindsay, Lou Christie, Brian Hyland, Spencer Davis, Lenny Welch, The Miracles, The Grass Roots and dozens more.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships and marketing. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



