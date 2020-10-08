Craig Lemasters Tells How He Helps Companies Become "Unstuck" - Pandemic or No Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Front Edge Publishing Press Release

In "Unstuck," Craig Lemasters shares techniques he has used in a lifetime of helping Fortune 500 companies fill their knowledge gaps - using reciprocity, strategic planning, rapid cycle learning and make-it-happen coaching through direct connections with enlightened resources.

EBook ASIN: B08GZFRV6Z Senoia, GA, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In 2020, industries around the world are stuck as they struggle to survive the pandemic and growing their business is almost unthinkable. Stuck companies do not react, pivot and redirect, which can be catastrophic. Craig Lemasters, former CEO of a $5B Fortune 500 subsidiary, now is sharing his experience in helping businesses and executives overcome stagnation in a new book, “Unstuck: How to Unlock and Activate the Wisdom of Others” by Front Edge Publishing.In "Unstuck," Craig Lemasters shares techniques he has used in a lifetime of helping Fortune 500 companies fill their knowledge gaps - using reciprocity, strategic planning, rapid cycle learning and make-it-happen coaching through direct connections with enlightened resources.The wisdom in this book is valuable to far more than Fortune 500 executives. “We all get stuck sometimes,” writes futurist Rita J. King in her introduction to the book. Community leaders, teachers, networkers, entrepreneurs - and anyone who works with others in companies and organizations - will find powerful tools in these pages. Craig makes that promise in his dedication page: “to everyone who feels stuck.” He addresses all of us throughout the book.Why is this book timely? Because leaders are facing more disruption and seemingly insurmountable barriers than ever before. In the opening pages, Craig writes: “For most of human history on this planet, change has consistently been gradual...Now, change has accelerated so rapidly that it poses a formidable challenge to the acquisition of timely knowledge, let alone accumulating the depth and range of knowledge needed to get ahead of change. My goal, and my full-time vocation, is to meet leaders in that moment of stuck and share a way to get unstuck.”This book is divided into two sections. Part 1 is “Stuck,” because getting unstuck depends on clearly understanding the complex forces leaders are facing. In this section of the book, Craig draws on his own experience as a Fortune 500 CEO leading digital transformation. Readers learn the symptoms to look for when organizations are getting stuck, how expectations differ from reality and how our internal bank of wisdom may not be broad enough to meet emerging challenges.Part 2 is “Unstuck,” which is possible once an organization has diagnosed the problem. Readers learn about defining and filling knowledge gaps in an organization and many other practical techniques for leading teams and connecting with others, both locally and around the world.In this book, you’ll learn practical techniques for leading teams and connecting with others. When you can acknowledge being stuck, you're ready to overcome it. Craig shares his definition of wisdom and how it can help you overcome the knowledge gaps keeping you stuck.The stories and ideas Craig shares in these pages have been proven throughout his own career as an executive - and have been finely tuned through his years of consulting with Fortune 500 companies around the world. The key is a practical return to the foundations of leadership in business: knowledge and experience producing timely wisdom.As Craig puts it: “The multiplied power of knowledge and experience, wisdom, helps us leaders get back to making choices with confidence. That is, choices made with speed and clarity which lead to decisive action. The choices that we avoided while we were stuck. With wisdom, we get to reclaim our primary role as leaders and shepherd our teams through flawless execution of our initiatives.”Craig Lemasters, former CEO of a $5B Fortune 500 subsidiary, is an author, entrepreneur, investor, and board member with more than two decades of success in executive leadership positions, now dedicated to helping senior leaders get unstuck on the major growth challenges to their businesses.When Craig took over Atlanta-based Assurant Solutions in 2005, it was a $2 billion purely domestic business focused almost entirely on a dying industry: Credit Insurance. Today, Assurant is a dynamic, high growth, digitally-astute global provider of protection products and other innovative digitally-focused risk management solutions.Craig’s insistence on candid conversations about knowledge gaps, leading by doing, and output-based strategies, reinvigorated the culture while laying the foundation for growth. During his tenure, Assurant Solutions expanded from a solely domestic B2B organization to include B2C offerings and a presence in 25 new markets around the world.

Craig continues to build on his leadership philosophy as CEO of GXG, an advisory firm that helps organizations de-risk and accelerate critical growth initiatives by connecting them with the right combination of external knowledge and experience. Craig speaks for a wide variety of industry and leadership audiences around the world with a focus on helping organizations more effectively navigate the journey from strategy to execution, a.k.a getting unstuck.

Unstuck: How to Unlock & Activate the Wisdom of Others
Craig Lemasters, Author
Published by Front Edge Publishing
www.CraigLemasters.com
Paperback ISBN: 978-1641800723
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1641800730
EBook ASIN: B08GZFRV6Z

Contact Information
Front Edge Publishing
Susan Stitt
770-883-3111
www.frontedgepublishing.com/

Susan Stitt

770-883-3111



www.frontedgepublishing.com/



