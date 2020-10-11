Michelle Dean Promoted to VP of Operations for Absolute Storage Management





As Vice President of Operations, Ms. Dean will work hand-in-hand with the Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Barnett, to oversee the operations of ASM’s 130+ property portfolio. Ms. Dean will supervise and develop a team of regional managers; prepare and review budgets and financial reports; provide client relations to the self-storage owners; and other duties to support the operations team.



Michelle Dean first joined ASM 10 years ago as the assistant property manager at All About Storage in Concord, North Carolina. She then received a series of promotions from Property Manager to General Manager, then District Manager, Regional Manager, and finally Senior Regional Manager where she served the company for 2 years before being asked to step up to the position of Vice President of Operations.



“As VP of Operations, I look forward to delivering property owners increased revenues [and] decreased expenses along with providing excellent customer experiences. Through this new role, I am excited to engage in higher level business practices in the storage industry. The VP of Operations role will allow me to be a resource to support and promote team member development in an environment that advances individual and company success for ASM.”

- Michelle Dean



Absolute Storage Management’s footprint stretches across 16 states, with over 140 properties, and over 250 team members.



Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management in the United States. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.



