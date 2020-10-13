TVS Family Network Adds Classic and Original Programming to the Fall 2020 Schedule on WatchYour.TV

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle, Good Morning World, Petticoat Junction, Room 222, and Lassie are included in the new schedule for the ad supported 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS Television Network.com.

Essington, PA, October 13, 2020 --(



Dick Van Dyke Show, Andy Griffith Show, The Lucy Show, Life of Riley, and Doris Day Show are now joined by Petticoat Junction, Room 222, Hudson Brothers, Good Morning World, Lotsa Luck, Mary Tyler Moore, and several other classic TV programs of family fare.



TVS Family Network can be viewed on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. All 36 channels are ad supported and free to view. Other TVS channels include TVS Sports, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Lifestyle, TVS Classic Movies, and TVS Classic TV shows.



TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, represents all TVS sponsorship and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSlaes.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms.



