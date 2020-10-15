Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Starting Soon: Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol. 05 - The Marketplace for Japanese Art





Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. and BS Fuji Co., Ltd. will co-host volume 5 of the Japanese Art Auction, "MEGURU," from October 24 to November 3, 2020. The Japanese art market platform, MEGURU, is a silent bid auction that is designed for easy participation. Whether a novice or an expert, there are works for everyone to enjoy. This time, MEGURU will offer a record-breaking total of 700 lots. All lots are screened and selected by Kashima Arts and, with the lowest bid beginning at 30,000 yen, the variation of this MEGURU’s low to high starting bids is sure to satisfy both novices and experienced collectors alike. With a long history of working alongside and learning from many art scholars, academics, and collectors, with MEGURU, Kashima Arts offers a new and unique array of lots. This season's highlights feature modern calligraphy as well as works by Yamada Sanan and Aizu Yaichi. Further additions include works by major Japanese contemporary artists, Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami. Moreover, for those unfamiliar with calligraphy, the Kashima Arts staff will offer full guidance and support. With this, Kashima Arts welcomes all to join MEGURU, the marketplace where anyone can safely view, buy, and sell great Japanese art.



Having established itself for 30 years as a respected antique dealer, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate median that services the seller and the buyer.



The MEGURU vol. 5 catalog will feature approx. 700 lots. Take this opportunity to contact Kashima Arts for a free MEGURU catalog.



All lots can also be viewed on the MEGURU website: https://meguru-auction.jp/en



Why choose MEGURU?



To buyers



1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts

Each work is carefully selected by Kashima Arts. In addition to media appearances, Kashima Arts actively collaborates with numerous institutions and experts to help advance and promote Japanese art. Do rest assured that each work is selected for its quality and merit.



2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.

Unlike regular auctions, MEGURU is a sealed-bid auction. All bids remain confidential until the final date, so buyers can set their bids at a reasonable price range. Depending on the popularity of the lot, some lots may even be obtained at an unexpectedly low price.



3. The extensive line-up & the lowest minimum bid of 30,000 yen.

To the newcomer who is interested in Japanese art but thinks the point of entry seems too high, to the experienced collector; MEGURU's wide offering of paintings to tea-ware is sure to satisfy all needs. Furthermore, since the lowest bid starts at 30,000 yen, points of entry are kept within reach.



4. View and bid anytime, anywhere online.

View and bid for all works on the MEGURU website (https://meguru-auction.jp/en). The site can be accessed through any device, so browsing and bidding can be done any time or place. During the preview, works can be viewed at the gallery, but condition reports and inquiries are always welcome. Customers may also contact Kashima Arts to claim a free catalog if they please.



To sellers

1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high value

As there are no mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer. Furthermore, because the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent. Depending on the popularity of the work, lots can be awarded unexpectedly high valuations.



2. Expert assessment and valuation

In addition to the consultations made with the sellers, each lot’s price is determined with a careful assessment of value.



3. A chance to showcase works to 20,000+ art lovers

With more than 30 years of operation, Kashima Arts has over a client base of over 20,000 Japanese art lovers worldwide.



4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities

From the price assessment of a work to its delivery, there’s plenty of procedures involved when selling your work. With MEGURU, all assessments, catalogs, marketing, payments, and deliveries are handled by Kashima Arts.



Auction Highlights



- Aizu Yaichi

A highly accomplished poet, art historian and a major modern calligrapher. His works identified by their crisp lines, smooth strokes, clear writing and bold compositions.



- Yamada Sanan

A tea lover and antique collector who studied various glazing methods and began to study Hon'ami Koetsu's work. Eventually establishing his own original style, his works are acclaimed for their top-tier craftsmanship and high aesthetic value.



- Tracing the Lineage of Modern Calligraphy

With the turn of the 20th century, the environment surrounding calligraphy underwent extreme change. In addition to social changes, attempts were made to construct new calligraphic methods, and the calligraphy world prospered during the pre-war era. From pre-modernity to modernity, these lots illustrate the dynamic transition from modern calligraphy's foundations to the establishment of avant-garde calligraphy.



Featured Lots



1. Hakuin Ekaku “Daruma”

Starting Bid: ¥650,000



2. Watanabe Seitei ”Hariko”

Starting Bid: ¥500,000



3. Saigo Nanshu “Calligraphy”

Starting Bid: ¥800,000



4. Kawai Gyokudo “Snowy Lake and Mountain”

Starting Bid: ¥800,000



5. Kano Tan'yu ”Komei, Tiger and Dragon”

Starting Bid: ¥500,000



6. Ito Shinsui “Spring Attire”

Starting Bid: ¥1,200,000



7. Munakata Shiko ”Carp”

Starting Bid: ¥1,750,000



8. Kitaoji Rosanjin ”Bizen Tea Bowl”

Starting Bid: ¥550,000



9. Kusama Yayoi “Pumpkin Red”

Starting Bid: ¥1,000,000



Event Schedule:

Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol.5

Preview: Oct. 24 (Sat.) to Nov. 3 (Tues.), 2020

Final Bid: Nov. 3 (Tues.), 6pm JST

Announcement of Results: Nov. 5 (Thu.), 3pm JST

Venue: Kashima Arts

Approx. 700 lots



Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



