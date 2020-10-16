Exotics on Las Olas 3 is One of the Premier Automotive Shows in South Florida, Showcasing Some of the Rarest, Most Luxurious and Coveted Vehicles from Around the World

Thrilled to be hosting the third Annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) during these unprecedented times where most major shows are being canceled in 2020. The final approval from the city and Broward County is in, making this one of two events being held this year. There will be strict COVID practices in place this year, including hand sanitizing stations, extra security, mask requirements. A new layout will also be implemented this year, allowing social distancing to be possible.





Exotics on Las Olas 3, is one of the Premier Automotive shows in South Florida, showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world taking place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 11am to 4pm, on display along the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, on the coveted Las Olas Blvd.



Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) Automotive Showcase is Free to attend, and open to the public, the automotive showcase will be spanning from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Avenue.



Current Exotic on Las Olas event partners include, Warren Henry Auto Group, Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Champion Porsche, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, Excell Auto Boca Raton, DuPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, FTL Collection, Auto Cafe, Hanna Boys, Kitchen Works, Florida Luxury Properties, Hagerty, Motorcar Gallery, Ikonick Collection, Wheels Boutique, ModFind, VP Racing Fuel, and Haute Living. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, McLaren P1, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Monza, Lamborghini SVJ, Lamborghini Miura, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, Classic cars, Apollo Hyper-car, Bugatti Super Sport, Ansa Racing, Collectors cars, Race cars and Pagani.



For more information, you can go to our website, for a complete lineup of the Florida Exotic Car Weekend, events, registration, displays, VIP credential, and sponsorship inquiries and opportunities visit exoticsonlasolas.com or email exoticsonlas@gmail.com. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, for event updates about Exotics on Las Olas, available at ExoticsOnLasOlas.com.



Floyd Rag

305-725-3096 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Exotics on Las Olas is beyond thrilled to be hosting the third Annual Exotics on Las Olas, being in these unprecedented times, while most major shows are being cancelled in 2020. Final approval from the City, and Broward County has been received and this will be one of two events being held this year. There will be strict COVID practices this year, hand sanitation stations, extra security, mask requirements, and there will also be a different layout making for more social distancing.Exotics on Las Olas 3, is one of the Premier Automotive shows in South Florida, showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world taking place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 11am to 4pm, on display along the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, on the coveted Las Olas Blvd.Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) Automotive Showcase is Free to attend, and open to the public, the automotive showcase will be spanning from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Avenue.Current Exotic on Las Olas event partners include, Warren Henry Auto Group, Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Champion Porsche, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, Excell Auto Boca Raton, DuPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, FTL Collection, Auto Cafe, Hanna Boys, Kitchen Works, Florida Luxury Properties, Hagerty, Motorcar Gallery, Ikonick Collection, Wheels Boutique, ModFind, VP Racing Fuel, and Haute Living. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, McLaren P1, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Monza, Lamborghini SVJ, Lamborghini Miura, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, Classic cars, Apollo Hyper-car, Bugatti Super Sport, Ansa Racing, Collectors cars, Race cars and Pagani.For more information, you can go to our website, for a complete lineup of the Florida Exotic Car Weekend, events, registration, displays, VIP credential, and sponsorship inquiries and opportunities visit exoticsonlasolas.com or email exoticsonlas@gmail.com. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, for event updates about Exotics on Las Olas, available at ExoticsOnLasOlas.com.Floyd Rag305-725-3096