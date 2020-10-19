Whistleblower Brings Light to Phone Addiction in New Children’s Books

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Erin Go Bragh Publishing Press Release

In his latest books, yes, there are three of them, the author whimsically presents the situation through the perspective of a caring smartphone, Blue. Blue witnesses the issue firsthand when his child owner, Rusty, has a group of friends over for his birthday party, and no one talks to each other. Instead, they take up residence in various dark corners of the room to watch videos, surf the internet or play cell-phone video games. When the boys finally fall asleep, Blue and the other phones wake up and devise a mission to save the world.



The chapter book, “A Tale of Seven Phones, Giving up is NOT an Option” is a page-turning, action-packed, adventure, chock full of obstacles and challenges. It is a great read for ages 10 and up. The full-color picture book and the coloring book convey a simplified version of the story that is perfect for early readers, ages 7 and up.



When asked why Tarif wrote the book his answer was simple, “I live with the problem in my own household and refuse to pretend it doesn’t exist.” While he may not have all of the answers, he did feel the need to highlight the dilemma and make a push for solutions. “That’s why I teamed up with award-winning author Kathleen J. Shields. Together, we came up with a one-of-a-kind story that mixes Texas flavor with Arabian Nights. Our story is full of jokes, proverbs, wisdom and a sense of humor; all utilized to deliver a message to the reader.” That message being: hey everyone, look up from your phones and talk to each other.



Houston, TX, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Our children are at risk," multi-genre author Tarif Youssef-Agha said during an interview. "We all are, but children are the most susceptible." He was referring to the smart phone addiction crisis and how it relates to his latest books. He went on to say, "Several documentaries have discussed the issue. Even western countries recognize the problem and have taken steps to rectify it by opening therapy and recovery centers. But there is more we can do."

In his latest books, yes, there are three of them, the author whimsically presents the situation through the perspective of a caring smartphone, Blue. Blue witnesses the issue firsthand when his child owner, Rusty, has a group of friends over for his birthday party, and no one talks to each other. Instead, they take up residence in various dark corners of the room to watch videos, surf the internet or play cell-phone video games. When the boys finally fall asleep, Blue and the other phones wake up and devise a mission to save the world.

The chapter book, "A Tale of Seven Phones, Giving up is NOT an Option" is a page-turning, action-packed, adventure, chock full of obstacles and challenges. It is a great read for ages 10 and up. The full-color picture book and the coloring book convey a simplified version of the story that is perfect for early readers, ages 7 and up.

When asked why Tarif wrote the book his answer was simple, "I live with the problem in my own household and refuse to pretend it doesn't exist." While he may not have all of the answers, he did feel the need to highlight the dilemma and make a push for solutions. "That's why I teamed up with award-winning author Kathleen J. Shields. Together, we came up with a one-of-a-kind story that mixes Texas flavor with Arabian Nights. Our story is full of jokes, proverbs, wisdom and a sense of humor; all utilized to deliver a message to the reader." That message being: hey everyone, look up from your phones and talk to each other.

A Tale of Seven Phones, Giving Up is NOT an Option - 162 pg Paperback; $10.00; 978-1-9413-4576-4

A Tale of Seven Phones, The Picture Book - 40 pg Paperback, color; $10.00; 978-1-941345-77-1

A Tale of Seven Phones, The Coloring Book - 48 pg Paperback; $7.00; 978-1-941345-78-8

Erin Go Bragh Publishing is proud to present this new collection of children's books written in conjunction by two authors, Tarif Youssef-Agha and Kathleen J. Shields. "A Tale of Seven Phones" is not only entertaining but brings light to a very serious issue that all of our children are facing.

