Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases European Portals Press Release

Receive press releases from European Portals: By Email RSS Feeds: Brexit - EU Trade Portal Has Launched a Solution for UK Businesses - As Time is Running Out

EU Trade Portal has launched the solution for UK businesses who need help to get ready for Brexit as time is running out.

London, United Kingdom, October 20, 2020 --(



Within the last few minutes, Boris Johnson has announced that the UK must be prepared for a “no-deal-scenario.”



Over the last few months as the much discussed Brexit talks have yo-yoed between a breakthrough or being stalled, the outcome of the talks are the same for all the UK companies and businesses whether there is a deal or no deal. The end of the transition period will create huge barriers to trade and cross-border exchanges that do not exist today.



European Portals launched a new commercial information portal for the UK and European business communities. https://eutradeportal.com established to help and complete the new required forms and documentation for importing and exporting goods.



Richard Burnett, CEO of Road Haulage Association, which will be hugely affected by Brexit, told MPs: “Delays will be inevitable,” he continued “alignment of thousands of businesses and people all at the same time to understand processes, and then at a flick of a switch start to manage those processes.”



In short, if customs declarations can't be filled out in the first place what do UK businesses do if they can´t find an intermediary to get paperwork correctly completed. Will those vehicles without the correct forms be returned to the EU?



Users of the Portal will have access to customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas, permissive acts, and taxes for all categories of goods, as well as the procedures, automated forms and documents for obtaining specific authorisations. The aim is to smooth the path for large or small operations to keep the highways of trade running smoothly.



The Trade Portal of European Portals Ltd. will respond to all the information and documentation needs of the business environments in the UK and the European Union regarding the regulation of export/import and transit operations, thus ensuring waiting times at the borders will be kept to the minimum avoiding incomplete, or wrongly filled in forms and declarations – ultimately saving time and money for any business on both sides of the Channel.



By using the Portal, businesses can be assured that all paperwork, required registrations or other necessary documents are completed correctly and ready to go so that trading can continue seamlessly from the beginning to the end user. London, United Kingdom, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the days rapidly decreasing until the end of the transition period, time is running out to be Brexit ready for the 300,000 companies in the UK who trade with the EU.Within the last few minutes, Boris Johnson has announced that the UK must be prepared for a “no-deal-scenario.”Over the last few months as the much discussed Brexit talks have yo-yoed between a breakthrough or being stalled, the outcome of the talks are the same for all the UK companies and businesses whether there is a deal or no deal. The end of the transition period will create huge barriers to trade and cross-border exchanges that do not exist today.European Portals launched a new commercial information portal for the UK and European business communities. https://eutradeportal.com established to help and complete the new required forms and documentation for importing and exporting goods.Richard Burnett, CEO of Road Haulage Association, which will be hugely affected by Brexit, told MPs: “Delays will be inevitable,” he continued “alignment of thousands of businesses and people all at the same time to understand processes, and then at a flick of a switch start to manage those processes.”In short, if customs declarations can't be filled out in the first place what do UK businesses do if they can´t find an intermediary to get paperwork correctly completed. Will those vehicles without the correct forms be returned to the EU?Users of the Portal will have access to customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas, permissive acts, and taxes for all categories of goods, as well as the procedures, automated forms and documents for obtaining specific authorisations. The aim is to smooth the path for large or small operations to keep the highways of trade running smoothly.The Trade Portal of European Portals Ltd. will respond to all the information and documentation needs of the business environments in the UK and the European Union regarding the regulation of export/import and transit operations, thus ensuring waiting times at the borders will be kept to the minimum avoiding incomplete, or wrongly filled in forms and declarations – ultimately saving time and money for any business on both sides of the Channel.By using the Portal, businesses can be assured that all paperwork, required registrations or other necessary documents are completed correctly and ready to go so that trading can continue seamlessly from the beginning to the end user. Contact Information European Portals

Helen Parker

+442076601538



https://eutradeportal.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from European Portals Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend