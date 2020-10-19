TVS Drive In Movie Network Now Presenting More Than 100 Classic Movies on WatchYour.TV Platform

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

The TVS 24/7 ad supported, free to view streaming post cable network has gathered more than 100 of the greatest Drive In Movies from the 1960's and 1970's.

Essington, PA, October 19, 2020 --(

MicroChannels.Com streaming service, has gathered more than 100 of the greatest, most iconic Drive In Movies for the post cable network. Sci-Fi, Spaghetti Western, Action Adventure, Sword and Sandle, Mystery, and Low Budget classics now stream 24/7 on the channel.



TVS Drive In Network is one of six classic movie channels in the TVS Movie Bundle. TVS Film Noir Network, TVS Classic Movie Network, TVS Nostalgia Movie Network, TVS Horror Movie Network, and TVS Western Movie Network are included in the bundle.



All TVS programming can be viewed on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apps from Apple, ROKU, Google, and Amazon make TVS available to 85% of USA TV homes.



TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships, promotions, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



Essington, PA, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Drive In Network, one of six TVS Classic Movie Networks on the TVSMicroChannels.Com streaming service, has gathered more than 100 of the greatest, most iconic Drive In Movies for the post cable network. Sci-Fi, Spaghetti Western, Action Adventure, Sword and Sandle, Mystery, and Low Budget classics now stream 24/7 on the channel.

TVS Drive In Network is one of six classic movie channels in the TVS Movie Bundle. TVS Film Noir Network, TVS Classic Movie Network, TVS Nostalgia Movie Network, TVS Horror Movie Network, and TVS Western Movie Network are included in the bundle.

All TVS programming can be viewed on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apps from Apple, ROKU, Google, and Amazon make TVS available to 85% of USA TV homes.

TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships, promotions, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.

TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. TVS is currently selebrating it's 60th anniversary in the business.

Contact Information
TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



