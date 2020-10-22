TVS Front Page Detective Network Adds a Dozen Color TV Classic Detective Shows to WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix, Platform

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Twelve color classic detective shows now appear on the streaming post cable network from TVSTelevisionNetwork.com.

The shows complement the initial programming on the network, which includes Burke's Law, Peter Gunn, Alfred Hitchcock, Richard Diamond, Mr and Mrs North, Miami Undercover, I Am the Law, Police Woman, Sea Hunt, Secret Agent, The Saint, Dragnet, Code 3 and Front Page Detective.



TVSTelevisionNetwork.com offers this post cable network on it's 36 channel streaming ad supported fee to view OTT service. TVS channels appear on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Apple, Amazon, Roku, and Google, TVS programming is available to 85% of USA TV homes.



Other TVS streaming networks include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Lifestyle Networks. All are ad supported and free to watch.



TVS ad supported programming is represented by TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, who handles all sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV programs on broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile and home video platforms.



