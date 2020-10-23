PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Participate in National Tourism Promotion Day and Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020


To get ready for a travel recover by the end of 2020 and further, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels have been planning the details and now are well-prepared to participate in upcoming events of Tourism Promotion Day from Oct 30-Nov 1, 2020 and Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Nov 18-21, 2020 inclusively.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Both of the events are supposed to welcome thousands of participants and travel shoppers despite COVID concerns with many exciting activities during the three days of each event.

It is known that the participants come from many tourist sectors ranging from travel agents, tourism promotion agencies, hotels and resorts, airlines and transportation companies, tourism vocational centers and event organizers, tourist museums, traditional craft villages, and so on.

At this year’s events, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels, representing 3 current properties namely MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, MerPerle Beach Hotel located in Nha Trang, and MerPerle Crystal Palace Hotel located in Ho Chi Minh City, are expected to expose widely to the public as must-come destinations by its beautifully-designed landscapes and high-quality service.

It is also revealed that its recent effective business approach will continue enhancing the selling of package vouchers combining accommodation and service items which are targeted at high-end consumers who want to buy hotel/resort service and products as a whole.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.
Contact Information
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels
Trong Do
84908435544
Contact
http://www.hontamresort.vn/
+84908435544

