NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Shep Hyken to Explore the Magic of Amazing Customer Service

First Contact podcast ends this year's season with episode 10, featuring a very special guest, Shep Hyken. This resounding name needs little to no presentation in the contact center niche. But for those new to this industry, Shep is a Customer Service and Experience Expert. He is also a hall of fame speaker for the National Speakers Association and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author. Shep joined Christian Montes for a discussion about today’s contact center.





Shep's charming and inquisitive personality is a powerhouse of new and insightful ideas that can both inspire and entertain at the same time.



"Don’t let technology get in the way of a human relationship - you can’t automate a relationship! Now, if you’re in a type of business, where everything is digital or automated, remember self-service needs a human backup."

- Shep Hyken



Shep's lifetime experience also makes him a visionary. The discussion touches many of the present-day questions and issues confronting the contact center industry, beyond customer service. Expect on hearing eye-opening perspectives on leadership, chatbots, building a CS department from scratch, omnichannel and more.



Get a fresh outlook on today's call center world in episode 10 of the First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center, Exploring the Magic of Amazing Customer Service, with Shep Hyken.



Hear to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/shep-hyken-magic-of-amazing-customer-service/



The First Contact Podcast is open to guests from within the Contact Center Sector who wish to impart their knowledge upon an audience of fellow industry professionals. For inquiries, emails should be directed at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



