TVS Select Network Launches Mobile Focused Ad Based Free to View Short Form Streaming Service on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

One of 36 TVS MicroChannels.com on the WatchYour.TV platform, TVS Select Network is designed to fill the Quibi gap for Mobile streaming viewers.

Essington, PA, October 25, 2020 --(



Undercover Jetsetter, starring John Daly and Susan Anzalone; Wildeside!, starring Randy Rauch; Mari!, and starring Maricela Cornejo, join the TVS TeleSports series of action sports set to music short form shows. All TVS Select shows are 20 minutes or less in duration.



TVS Select Network streams on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Apple, Roku and Google, TVS Select Network is available on all Mobile devices in the USA.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship, paid programming, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Network is a pioneer in short form TV programming, producing short form series such as Great Moments in Pro Football for Toyota, Great Moments in College Football for Nissan, Great Olympic Moments for Coca Cola, and Sports BlooperToons for Hermans Sporting Goods and Sam Goody's.



TVS is currently celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, OTT, Mobile, IPTV, and home video platforms.



Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



