TVS Quiz Show Network Adds Super Pay Cards to Fall Program Schedule on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Super Pay Cards, hosted by Art James, was a classic TV game show that originated in Canada but was widely distributed in the USA by the TVS Television Network in the 1980's. Now, TVS presents the show on it's TVS Quiz Show streaming post cable network.

Super Pay Cards was a staple on Canadian television and later via USA TV syndication. Hosted by Art James, the show enjoyed a run of several years in the USA and has since been seen on cable networks and now the TVS streaming post cable networks.



Other classic game shows on TVS Quiz Network include Password, Name That Tune, What's My Line, Beat The Clock, Celebrity Charades, Pass the Line, Play Your Hunch, To Tell the Truth and the Price is Right. TVS also airs several newly produced TVS Quiz Shows.



TVSTelevisionNetwork.com programming can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku, TVS programming is available to 85% of TV homes in the USA.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. All prizes presented on TVS Games shows are arranged via TVSAdSales.com.



TVSTelevisionNetwork.com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, Mobile, IPTV and home video platforms.



