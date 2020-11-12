Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Susan Zemser Israel Honored as a Woman of Distinction for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Susan Zemser Israel

Susan Zemser Israel is one to watch, in style. The previous owner of Entrée Boutique in Port Washington, NY has since ventured to the West Coast to share her love for couture and aesthetics with friends, family, and aspirers alike. During her time as the owner and lead stylist at Entrée, Susan has created a niche for not only developing her client’s impeccable wardrobes, but curating confidence unique to each individual woman, many of whom she gratefully calls friends.



Since refreshing her lifestyle from the East Coast to Newport Beach, CA, the mother of three and leader in the fashion space has proven that opportunity and adventure can strike anywhere. With styling, sales, marketing and operations under her (undeniably chic) belt - Susan is planning for her next endeavor, a shop fit for the Golden State. She ensures that her store will always carry unique styles - from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits.



Susan’s New York customers often reflect that an experience at Susan’s boutique was that of having a fun time with girlfriends. Susan wants her future California clientele to feel the same. With NYC in the rearview for now, anticipation is high for this next chapter in Ms. Zemser Israel’s vogue journey.



In addition to Ms. Zemser Israel’s entrepreneurship, she is also active in raising funds for CMTA and Inspire Napa Valley to benefit Alzheimer’s research development. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.



Susan resides in Newport Beach, CA where she spends her leisure time enjoying the company of her three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. She continues to satisfy adventure through new activities outdoors, sailing, and travel.



ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Newport Beach, CA, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Susan Zemser Israel of Newport Beach, California has been has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fashion apparel. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.About Susan Zemser IsraelSusan Zemser Israel is one to watch, in style. The previous owner of Entrée Boutique in Port Washington, NY has since ventured to the West Coast to share her love for couture and aesthetics with friends, family, and aspirers alike. During her time as the owner and lead stylist at Entrée, Susan has created a niche for not only developing her client’s impeccable wardrobes, but curating confidence unique to each individual woman, many of whom she gratefully calls friends.Since refreshing her lifestyle from the East Coast to Newport Beach, CA, the mother of three and leader in the fashion space has proven that opportunity and adventure can strike anywhere. With styling, sales, marketing and operations under her (undeniably chic) belt - Susan is planning for her next endeavor, a shop fit for the Golden State. She ensures that her store will always carry unique styles - from timeless pieces to vacation wear and professional outfits.Susan’s New York customers often reflect that an experience at Susan’s boutique was that of having a fun time with girlfriends. Susan wants her future California clientele to feel the same. With NYC in the rearview for now, anticipation is high for this next chapter in Ms. Zemser Israel’s vogue journey.In addition to Ms. Zemser Israel’s entrepreneurship, she is also active in raising funds for CMTA and Inspire Napa Valley to benefit Alzheimer’s research development. Previously, she worked at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School, of New York City.Susan resides in Newport Beach, CA where she spends her leisure time enjoying the company of her three children, Hannah, Elana and Jake. She continues to satisfy adventure through new activities outdoors, sailing, and travel.ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized