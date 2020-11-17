Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: April K. Fitzgerald Recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About April K. Fitzgerald

April Fitzgerald is a real estate agent licensed in Virginia. She was born in Washington, DC and currently resides in Virginia where she has lived her entire life. April primarily serves the Northern Virginia and surrounding area, providing buyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services with regard to marketing and purchasing residential properties for the right price under the best terms. April takes pride in servicing her clients by delivering exceptional service and establishing lifelong relationships.



April is married and has four children. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family.



Mrs. Fitzgerald states, “It is my goal to be a broker and have several offices in different states.”



For further information, contact www.brightmlshomes.com/april-fitzgerald.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Manassas, VA, November 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- April K. Fitzgerald of Manassas, Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About April K. FitzgeraldApril Fitzgerald is a real estate agent licensed in Virginia. She was born in Washington, DC and currently resides in Virginia where she has lived her entire life. April primarily serves the Northern Virginia and surrounding area, providing buyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services with regard to marketing and purchasing residential properties for the right price under the best terms. April takes pride in servicing her clients by delivering exceptional service and establishing lifelong relationships.April is married and has four children. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family.Mrs. Fitzgerald states, “It is my goal to be a broker and have several offices in different states.”For further information, contact www.brightmlshomes.com/april-fitzgerald.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized