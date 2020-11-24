Ju Juan Holman Recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Ju Juan Holman

Ju Juan Holman is a Senior Operations Manager with the Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been in the industry for over 20 years and currently serves as the Senior Operation Manager for Document Retention. Ms. Holman is a subject matter expert in various banking systems and is responsible for managing the imaging of commercial loans for the bank, ensuring all documents are imaged and stored properly, and manages more than 15 associates.



Ms. Holman began her financial services career in St. Louis, MO as a Senior Mortgage Processor at CitiMortgage. She then worked as a Mortgage Sales Representative at Nexstar before moving on to Bank of America. She began there as a Loan Administrator, followed by Bank Officer to Workflow Coordinator. She then served as a Quality Assurance Specialist and Supervisor at Champion Bank. Ms. Holman returned to Bank of America as Operations Manager, Operations Consultant, and has been in her position as Senior Operations Manager since June 2020.



Ju earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a concentration in Management and Operations from the University of Phoenix in 2008, and a M.M. from the University of Phoenix in 2018. She holds numerous certifications through the Management and Strategy Institute including Key Leadership Skills Certified, Certified Team Supervisor, Project Management Certified, Six Sigma Green Belt Certified, and Certified Kaizen Facilitator.



Ju belongs to the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, dancing, reading, event planning, and raising her grandson.



For further information, contact www.bankofamerica.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



