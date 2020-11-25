Dr. Gracelyn R. Whyte-Farquharson, Ph.D. Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Dr. Gracelyn R. Whyte-Farquharson, Ph.D.

Dr. Gracelyn R. Whyte-Farquharson has over 30 years’ experience in education. She served as a student re-accreditation team member at Keiser University where she pursued her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership. She is a former adjunct professor of English, online tutor for 24 colleges, admissions administrative assistant, and assistant director of a Pre-engineering program at the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Dr. Whyte-Farquharson was nominated and celebrated as Teacher of the Year 2009 in DeKalb county public schools, Georgia. Currently, she is the principal of Gateway Christian Academy (GCA) in South Florida, where she is responsible for overseeing the faculty, staff, student body, curriculum, and hiring staff. She specializes in educational literacy. Dr. Whyte-Farquharson liaises with principals and parents, and ensures the best possible education for students.



Under her leadership, GCA won the 2016 Scholastic National Kids Are Authors competition for “Letters to Minty” and has won myriad accolades (medals and trophies) in the International League of Christian Schools (ILCS)/FLOCS annual competitions hosted at Southeastern University, Lakeland. Dr. Whyte-Farquharson has conducted professional development workshops with ILCS/FLOCS, worked with their accreditation team, and has developed educational consulting affiliations through Consult101, with colleagues and other school principals. She is a philanthropist, sponsor, and mentor in an international program, Affiliate Educator Ambassador International (AEAI), working with school principals in high needs areas in Jamaica. She is a motivational speaker, currently writing her own books, short stories and memoirs including “Curriculum Conversations,” “The Single-Parent Wife,” “Incognito,” and tributes to her late maternal great-grandmother, Mary Jane, and younger brother, Earl, who was tragically struck by lightning. Dr. Whyte-Farquharson is pursuing certification in ministry and counseling to widen her impact in education, self-discovery, healing and recovery, rebirth, and redemption through literature, speaking engagements, consulting, and online platforms. In her spare time she enjoys reading, writing, travel, and nature.



Dr. Gracelyn Whyte-Farquharson advises that her mother, Faylin, has inspired her throughout her life and has motivated her to pursue her dreams. Her future goals include becoming a published author, impacting others through literature, speaking engagements, and online platforms, and building a brand with Consult101 and Impact4ever. In her spare time she enjoys reading, writing, traveling, and enjoying nature.



“You can impact more through a shared experience, not as a cry for help, but to teach triumph through adversity.”-- Dr. Gracelyn R. Whyte-Farquharson



