Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion Introduces TEB Cloud's New Dashboard Look

London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2020 --(



This update introduces a new appearance within the dashboard and allows more robust process management for its users. The dashboard further enhances data on all essential stats for the business with easy to navigate controls and customisable options. It also lays out more detailed and up-to-date data with a graphical presentation of business stats from different processes.



TEBillion helps businesses succeed and grow by providing cost-effective automation solutions to make business management easier using intelligent automation. The company believes that being more informed allows the management to be more confident in making relevant business decisions.



TEBillion prides itself on its advanced brainy software suite, the TEB Cloud, a simple and advanced platform where businesses can have a complete understanding of its health. TEB Cloud is a cutting-edge tool that provides all data available in one platform.



For more information about TEBillion and its robust products, contact:

pr@tebillion.email

https://www.tebillion.com/en/



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, October 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The upgrades do not stop as TEBillion introduces its enhanced and sleek-looking TEB Cloud Dashboard, created to allow its user network to have a complete view of data from business processes or services in one platform.This update introduces a new appearance within the dashboard and allows more robust process management for its users. The dashboard further enhances data on all essential stats for the business with easy to navigate controls and customisable options. It also lays out more detailed and up-to-date data with a graphical presentation of business stats from different processes.TEBillion helps businesses succeed and grow by providing cost-effective automation solutions to make business management easier using intelligent automation. The company believes that being more informed allows the management to be more confident in making relevant business decisions.TEBillion prides itself on its advanced brainy software suite, the TEB Cloud, a simple and advanced platform where businesses can have a complete understanding of its health. TEB Cloud is a cutting-edge tool that provides all data available in one platform.For more information about TEBillion and its robust products, contact:pr@tebillion.emailhttps://www.tebillion.com/en/About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion