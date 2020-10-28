Press Releases Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Renee Smith as General Sales Manager of Its Real Estate Sales Offices





"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Renee on as a part of our team,” said David Jones, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Chief Executive Officer. "Her enthusiasm and high energy have made her a very successful and proven leader in the real estate market. Her dedication to the business and prowess for helping agents reach their goals has given her a great following in our market and will be a valuable asset here at HPW.”



Most recently, Smith served as Vice President and Sales Manager at Fonville Morisey Realty, member of the Long & Foster Companies. While there she managed the Lochmere office which was the number one office within their network of companies.



“I am excited to start this journey at HPW! HPW has been a real estate leader in North Carolina for over 40 years and their tools, systems and belief in Helping People Win resonated with me and my core values, I couldn’t think of a better fit,” said Smith.



Graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in Psychology and minor in Chemistry, Smith’s path led her to a career in customer service, public relations and marketing. From helping startups reach their potential to streamlining the marketing campaigns of major corporations, she has served such clients as Midway Airlines, AT&T Solutions, and MetLife.



Smith believes strongly in giving back and is very involved with the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors, serving as the immediate past President this year on the Executive team. Additionally, Smith serves on the NC Realtors and Realtor Foundation of Wake County Board of Directors, The Government Affairs Committee and Finance Committee.



Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston operates 16 real estate sales offices in North Carolina from Mebane in the west to Goldsboro in the east. Those interested in joining the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate team may visit www.joinhpw.com for further information.



About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Howard Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit Raleigh, NC, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston (CBHPW), the leading real estate company in Central North Carolina, has hired Renee Smith as its General Sales Manager to oversee all CBHPW sales offices."We are absolutely thrilled to bring Renee on as a part of our team,” said David Jones, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Chief Executive Officer. "Her enthusiasm and high energy have made her a very successful and proven leader in the real estate market. Her dedication to the business and prowess for helping agents reach their goals has given her a great following in our market and will be a valuable asset here at HPW.”Most recently, Smith served as Vice President and Sales Manager at Fonville Morisey Realty, member of the Long & Foster Companies. While there she managed the Lochmere office which was the number one office within their network of companies.“I am excited to start this journey at HPW! HPW has been a real estate leader in North Carolina for over 40 years and their tools, systems and belief in Helping People Win resonated with me and my core values, I couldn’t think of a better fit,” said Smith.Graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in Psychology and minor in Chemistry, Smith’s path led her to a career in customer service, public relations and marketing. From helping startups reach their potential to streamlining the marketing campaigns of major corporations, she has served such clients as Midway Airlines, AT&T Solutions, and MetLife.Smith believes strongly in giving back and is very involved with the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors, serving as the immediate past President this year on the Executive team. Additionally, Smith serves on the NC Realtors and Realtor Foundation of Wake County Board of Directors, The Government Affairs Committee and Finance Committee.Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston operates 16 real estate sales offices in North Carolina from Mebane in the west to Goldsboro in the east. Those interested in joining the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate team may visit www.joinhpw.com for further information.About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and WalstonHoward Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com . Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CBHPW Contact Information Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Matt Horton

919-789-5246



www.hpw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston