Introducing TEB Branded Orders

London, United Kingdom, November 01, 2020 --(



TEBillion will soon introduce its Branded Orders feature, an advanced and customised feature for TEB Cloud allowing users to be able to create and edit professional order forms. This will streamline a company's order form creating process since the creation of personalised branded orders will be done within TEB's software suite, and of course, using intelligent automation.



This feature is anticipated to also reduce business expense in paying for physical order forms as the branded quotes created from the TEB Cloud will then be ready to send to clients in one click of a button. This will also allow a company to scale growth in terms of responsive rate in sending orders and quotes, thanks to TEBillion's excellent expertise in intelligent automation.



TEBillion is adamant in capitalising on intelligent automation and finding more new ways in improving the technology to help businesses around the world reach their goals with easy, fully integrated, and streamlined automation tools.



For more information about TEBillion's products and services, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



