Introducing TEB Branded Orders


London, United Kingdom, November 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion, one of the leading business automation solutions providers, is giving its brainy software suite a huge and advanced feature update allowing its user network have a more personalised experience in using TEB Cloud.

TEBillion will soon introduce its Branded Orders feature, an advanced and customised feature for TEB Cloud allowing users to be able to create and edit professional order forms. This will streamline a company's order form creating process since the creation of personalised branded orders will be done within TEB's software suite, and of course, using intelligent automation.

This feature is anticipated to also reduce business expense in paying for physical order forms as the branded quotes created from the TEB Cloud will then be ready to send to clients in one click of a button. This will also allow a company to scale growth in terms of responsive rate in sending orders and quotes, thanks to TEBillion's excellent expertise in intelligent automation.

TEBillion is adamant in capitalising on intelligent automation and finding more new ways in improving the technology to help businesses around the world reach their goals with easy, fully integrated, and streamlined automation tools.

For more information about TEBillion's products and services, contact:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

