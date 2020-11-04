Sarah Buys Homes Pays Cash for Harrisburg PA Area Houses

Sarah Buys Homes is a new home buying company in Central PA. The company buys houses, fixes them up, and sells them as fully rehabbed homes that the new owner will love for many years.





The company helps people who need to sell fast - unwanted, inherited, out of repair, and ugly houses. Sarah Buys Homes has assistance departments for many situations such as divorce, probate, downsizing, forbearance, job transfers, payment problems, and bankruptcy.



Sarah Buys Homes purchases with all cash in a very quick turnaround. All closing costs and repairs are paid. As a direct buyer, there are no real estate commissions. Houses are bought in any condition so sellers can get out of their situation with no hassle. The company is well-capitalized and works with Harrisburg PA partners to get owners their best prices. Cash offers are fair and no obligation.



Not the typical "we buy houses" company, Sarah Buys Homes is owned by a real local couple in Central PA. The company is a woman-owned and a veteran-run business. Based in Dauphin County, the company serves the entire Harrisburg PA metro - Palmyra, Middletown, Annville, Enola, New Cumberland, Camp Hill, and Mechanicsburg.



Houses are bought in as-is condition to be completely rehabbed from roofs to HVAC to new kitchens. Houses are refurbished with all new everything - windows, flooring, paint, bathrooms, appliances, and landscaping. The finished product makes the house the prized home on the block.



Sarah Buys Homes can be reached through their phone or website:

717-9-HOUSES

