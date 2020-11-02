Vietnam’s First Luxury Travel Company Has Re-Branded to Lux Travel DMC for Asian Expansion and Announced Its New Website

Press Releases Lux Travel DMC Press Release Share Blog

Lux Travel DMC aims to be the leading luxury destination management company in Asia.





Since it was founded in 2005, Luxury Travel has been known as Vietnam’s first luxury travel company specializing in tailor-made tours in Southeast Asia serving mostly high-end customers from over the world. They mainly focus on promoting Southeast Asia in 2021 and the Asian expansion will include India, Maldives, Sri Landka, China and Hong Kong, Bhutan, South Korea and Taiwan in 2022. Lux Travel DMC aims to be the leading luxury destination management company in Asia.



"With the current situation in the world and the challenging times our industry is facing, we at Lux Group (Lux Travel DMC, Luxury Travel, Emperor Cruises, Heritage Cruises) have found some extra time to present our wide range of services in hope that the years ahead will bring better times for all. We refreshed the current products and created new products, trained our team and rebranded our brands. We are pleased to inform you that Luxury Travel Vietnam has been rebranded to Lux Travel DMC for inbound department and we expand to Asia destinations. Luxury Travel is now for domestic and outbound department. We have our fleet of 10 luxury vehicles for our guests under the LuxTransCo Brand and we both ready to bounce back with our innovative and trendy tourism products and our core values: Private touring. Only the best hotels. Our world of expertise," said Pham Ha CEO and Founder.



Lux Cruises (Emperor Legacy Cruises Halong and Heritage Cruises Binh Chuan Cat Ba Archipelago) operate in the world's best bays and beaches such as Nha Trang and Bai Tu Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay. Heritage Cruises could not sail along the coastline as planed in order to celebrate 100 years of the historic Binh Chuan of the noble Bach Thai Buoi because of COVID-19 pandemic and the company will do this inaugural expedition at a more convenient time.



The company provides trendy products and a concierge travel service 24/7 for booking private jet flights, private luxury vehicles, sea planes, chartering yachts, cruises, restaurants and renting villas on private islands.



"In these challenging times we are looking at ways to make our cooperation easier. We are pleased to inform you that all of our 2021 -2022 cruise, land & cruise, and land itineraries are complete and finalized and are available for you."



Contact Information Lux Travel DMC

Quyen Nguyen

+84912303096

www.luxtraveldmc.com

Lux Travel DMC is an award-winning destination management company in Asia.

Quyen Nguyen

+84912303096



www.luxtraveldmc.com

Lux Travel DMC is an award-winning destination management company in Asia.



