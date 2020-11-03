Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Sitcom Network Adds Dick Van Dyke, Doris Day, Danny Thomas, Jackie Gleason, Andy Griffith, Lucille Ball, and Burns & Allen Classic TV Shows to WatchYour.TV

One of the 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com, TVS Sitcom Network is a 24/7 free to view, ad supported streaming pot cable network dedicated to classic TV sitcoms from 1947-1986.

Essington, PA, November 03, 2020 --(



The streaming post cable network from the TVS Television Network.Com can be found on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, and Apple, TVS Sitcom Network can be seen in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



TVS Sitcom Network is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Sitcom Network is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com. Other fulltime streaming micro channels cover TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Lifestyle channels.



TVS Studios in Philadelphia produce 500 TVS First Look Original TV shows each year. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield.



TVS is currenly celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. Essington, PA, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Sitcom Network has added two dozen classic TV shows from the first four decades of TV in the USA. Shows include The Honeymooners, Make Room For Daddy, Car 54 Where Are You, Doris Day Show, Lucy Show, Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the FAmily, Barney Miller, Mr. Ed, and Who's The Boss.The streaming post cable network from the TVS Television Network.Com can be found on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, and Apple, TVS Sitcom Network can be seen in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS Sitcom Network is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS Sitcom Network is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com. Other fulltime streaming micro channels cover TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Lifestyle channels.TVS Studios in Philadelphia produce 500 TVS First Look Original TV shows each year. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield.TVS is currenly celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network