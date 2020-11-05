PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion

Press Release

TEBillion Introduces Advanced Management Dashboard


London, United Kingdom, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion announces an incoming feature update for its software suite, the TEB Cloud, a whole new and advanced management dashboard for business management.

In the coming update, TEB's users will experience a simplified but advanced analysis and reporting of business health. The dashboard will be easier to navigate, and analytics are smarter than ever, providing nothing but accurate insights helping business administrators make important decisions.

One most anticipated feature on this update is the 'Forecasting feature' wherein businesses can get intelligent insights into how the business will do and its health in a calculated amount of time in the future. This will greatly help businesses stay ahead of the game in especially in terms of competition wherein every business is concerned these days. The business will then know what to expect in that amount of time in the future and plan ahead to guarantee the business' growth no matter what challenges may come.

The TEB team is working diligently into completing this feature as soon as possible to ensure its users experience nothing but the most advanced, efficient, and streamlined automation tools for business development and success.

For more information about TEBillion and its products and services, contact:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

