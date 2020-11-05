Home Owners Associations Need This Storage Shed That Hides Behind Low Walls

Invisco announces the world's first shed with a pop up roof for communities with HOA rules that disallow sheds higher than the walls or fences. Kurt Shafer, owner and inventor, offers pop up roofs at no more cost than one with a fixed roof.

Popup Roof Solved The Problem

Kurt gave him a bid he liked so he wrote the HOA to request permission to add blocks to raise his wall. The HOA refused him permission. So Kurt invented a pop up roof that will raise when the door is opened and lower when it is closed. And Kurt offered it at no added cost.



Solar Power Eliminates Power Cord

Kurt added another feature, solar power, so that the electric motors that raise the roof are powered without any external AC power connection.



Assembly From Inside Allows Install Next To Walls

Kurt's design is assembled entirely from the inside so it can be located close to walls and even put between close walls. As an example, another homeowner has an area that has a block wall exactly 52 inches from the house. So Kurt's 48 inch shed width fits perfectly and doors on each end allow through access.



Assembly is Done with No Tools

Kurt added another feature, thumb bolts and embedded nuts. The walls are held in place by thumb bolts down into the floor and by thumb bolts between each wall panel to connect the panels.



The Design is All Modular Panels

The floor is based on modules that are either 4x4 feet or 4x8 feet. The floor is made of pressure treated 2x4 lumber on top of which is 3/4 inch plywood.



The walls are modules that are 4 feet by whatever height is needed. They are made from 2x2 lumber and FRP (fiber reinforced plastic) waterproof sides.



The roof comes in modules either 4x4 or 4x8 and covered with FRP flat roofing.



For more information and pricing go to



