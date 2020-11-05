Selpic Star A - the World’s Most Cost-Effective Multifunctional 3D Printer Live on Kickstarter Now

Press Releases Selpic Press Release Share Blog

is a super-compact and easy-to-use multifunctional 3D printer, supporting open-source customization and multiple functions. Turn your ideas into reality with unprecedented ease and speed.



First of all, Selpic Star A is super-lightweight and ultra-compact. It measures 10.2"x9.4"x9.8" and weighs 4.4 lbs. This makes Star A stand out because it is almost 3 times lighter than ordinary 3D printers. It won’t take up much space and can be moved easily. Despite the compact body, Star A is sturdy and can remain completely stable while operating. Also, Star A is super easy to install and operate. Its assembly can be finished in just 3 simple steps. All you need to do is just tighten 2 screws, connect 2 cables, and ready the filament. The whole process takes 2 minutes or less. Besides, Star A applies a 4-button operation. And the buttons can light up to aid your use.



Star A is designed for a professional printing performance. It uses direct extrusion technology. This helps avoid filament oozing and stringing, achieving better extrusion and faster retraction. Star A’s nozzle is made of brass and can keep the extrusion process smooth thanks to its smooth inner wall, excellent thermal conductivity, and constant temperature control. Besides, Star A’s X-Axis and Y-Axis accuracy can reach 100 μm, and the Z-Axis is 50 μm. Its printing resolution is ±0.1 mm and the layer thickness is 0.1~0.2mm. With Star A, every work comes to life with smooth surfaces and finer details.



Adopting a low-noise motor, Star A keeps its operating noise down below 60db. This means you may have Star A running without disturbing your work or others. Moreover, Star A has the resume-printing function. In the cases of a power outage or filament exhaustion, it can stop working and continue from where it left off last time. This function can save filament and avoid wasting time and effort.



Most importantly, Star A supports add-ons. The buttons can be replaced by a 2.4-inch full-color touch screen. You can install the laser engraving head to start your laser engraving. And you can also use an upgraded hotbed that can heat up to 100℃, achieving stronger layer adhesion and better printing effect.



Los Angeles, CA, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Selpic Inc. has announced the official launch of the Selpic Star A- the world's most cost-effective multifunctional 3D printer on Kickstarter now. Contact Information Selpic, Inc.

