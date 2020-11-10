Starting Soon: “Calligraphy: An Examination of the Japanese Spirit” 2nd Installation to the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series



On “Calligraphy: An Examination of the Japanese Spirit”:

While calligraphy has been present for many years, it has been shunned in recent times as "illegible" and "difficult" to read. Nevertheless, the charm of calligraphy is not in the act of reading and comprehension. Rather, the joy remains in the intimate feeling of the artist's hand, heart and emotion. In this exhibition, Kashima Arts will offer calligraphy by great historians, writers, painters, and calligraphers. Categorized by each author’s background, this exhibition will introduce works in an accessible manner, with guidance on how to understand these works.



Highlights:



1. Categorization of Works & A Wide Offering of Works Across Genres by Major Artists

-Calligraphy of the Edo Period

Featuring works by the literati and classic master calligraphers of the Edo period.

Exhibiting artists: Ikeno Taiga, Uragami Gyokudo, Yosa Buson & more.



-Calligraphy by Samurai & Patriots

A fun chance for learning, this exhibition will offer works by the great historical figures who endured great periods of change and turmoil.

Exhibiting artists: Tokugawa Ieyasu, Arai Hakuseki, Saigo Nanshu (Saigo Takamori) & more.



-Buddhist Calligraphy: The Power and Wit of Visually Appealing, Easily Comprehensible Calligraphy

Buddhist teachings have, even with the passing of time, remained the invariable essence of Japanese Buddhist calligraphy. Much of these works vary from those that bear ineffable strength, to eccentric works with cute and peculiar aesthetics. With great visual appeal, these works materialize the wisdom and various teachings of Zen Buddhism.

Exhibiting Artists: Ikkyu Sojun, Taigu Ryokan, Hakuin Ekaku & more.



-Calligraphy by Painters

While by no means elegant, the intensity of each calligraphic work evidences a fundamental aspect to these artist’s paintings that seems to imply deeper meaning to what the words themselves express.

Exhibiting Artists: Munakata Shiko, Suda Kokuta, Takehisa Yumeji & more.



-Calligraphy by Calligraphers: Calligraphy as an Artform

Coined "bokusho", the pioneering aesthetic focused on the treatment of form, line, ink and blank space. Transcending the linguistic content of the work, the sheer craft and technique of these works gives them a unique artistic character.

Exhibiting Artists: Inoue Yuichi & Teshima Yukei.



-Calligraphy by Literati

While literature by major writers are widely read, the writer’s hand is rarely experienced, both, directly or in person. Raw and immediate, calligraphy goes beyond literature and gives a fresh and intimate insight to the writer's mind.

Exhibiting Artists: Natsume Soseki, Saito Mokichi & more.



2. View artworks in the safety of home

With the surge of COVID-19, the implementation of new measures has been necessary to ensure the wellbeing of everyone. Honoring, both, the safety and satisfaction of all customers, Kashima Arts has prepared free in-house digital catalogs of all exhibited works. Digital catalogs can be accessed on any internet accessible device, so customers may view works anywhere, like in the pleasure and safety of their home. Please email Kashima Arts (intl@kashima-arts.co.jp) to register for this offer.



On the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series:

Kashima Arts has continually aimed to reinvent the ways Japanese art has been presented, all the while aspiring to share the various joys and values art brings when incorporated into daily life. This special series is, in many ways, Kashima Arts' very own anthology of Japanese art. Each edition focuses on a major category of Japanese art, from Modern Painting to Calligraphy and Japanese Old Painting, and is only held this year. The 3rd and final edition, “Old Japanese Paintings: The Masters who Colored the Edo Period,” is scheduled this December.



A retrospective of the various Japanese art masters we have introduced over the years, this event represents one of the cornerstones of Kashima Arts’ ever-changing history.



Exhibition Details:

Exhibition Schedule: November 14 (Sat) to November 29 (Sun), 2020

Open all days, from 10am to 6pm. Free Admission.

Exhibiting Works: Approx. 55

Exhibiting Artists: Ikkyu Sojun, Hakuin Ekaku, Taigu Ryokan, Ikeno Taiga, Inoue Yuichi & much more.

Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0031)



Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



