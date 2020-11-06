2b Acting Launch InView Exhibitions to Support Visual Artists

Press Releases 2b Acting Ltd Press Release

In response to the ongoing crisis, Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company 2b Acting, has launched InView Exhibitions, a 360-degree interactive online video experience, to allow displayed art to be viewed remotely.

Leeds, United Kingdom, November 06, 2020



The idea for InView Exhibitions came in response to artists wanting to stage live exhibitions at the 2b Acting’s basement venue in Leeds but had to shelve the idea when the first lockdown occurred in March 2020. Then later social distance restrictions made getting an audience to the venue impossible. Rather than giving up the company decided to use a 360-degree camera to allow remote viewing of the displayed artwork. With InView enabling interaction the viewer can get instant information simply by looking at a particular painting in the video.



Online users are looking for new experiences and 360-degree video interaction is a draw that can benefit visual artists, so they have another outlet aside from just posting pictures or ordinary videos of their work on social media.



An InView Exhibition also allows the realisation of the passion for staging artwork in a way that creates interest in the exhibition space for the exhibits to be enjoyed.



“It is not as good as coming to the basement and experiencing the art live, but we think it is the next best thing,” said David Jones, the promoter of the idea. “We cannot ignore the disastrous impact this crisis is having on certain sectors, especially freelance artists, and so by creating a new outlet we hope it will help improve their situation. If this proves successful for 2b Acting’s basement perhaps other venues can be encouraged to offer artists InView Exhibitions. Especially those with a responsibility to bring art to the public.”



Contact Information 2b Acting Ltd.

David Jones

07811 544422



https://2bacting.com



