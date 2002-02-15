Press Releases EndoSoft Press Release

Receive press releases from EndoSoft: By Email RSS Feeds: EndoSoft Achieves 2015 Cures Edition ONC-Health IT Certification for Qlinical 1.0

Schenectady, NY, November 06, 2020 --(



Qlinical® 1.0 received certification through UL LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB), that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government’s program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality and security that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet Meaningful Use Stage 3 EHR requirements.



EndoSoft’s complete offerings include Cloud-based and Hosted EHR, procedure documentation, image management, revenue cycle management, workflow management and patient engagement to provide a single solution for improving both clinical and financial performance.



About Qlinical®

A Cloud-Based EHR solution, Qlinical offers all the features standard EHR platforms offer with the cost savings benefits of a secure cloud application. From scheduling to billing, Qlinical offers solutions for every step of the patient process including consult, procedure documentation, imaging & discharge. Qlinical offers a specialty specific workflow solution for every specialty including Gastroenterology, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Oncolology and more.



About EndoSoft®

With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs including Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology, just to name a few along with Nursing, Infusion, scheduling and inventory management. EndoVault is the most advanced EHR on the market today boasting Complete inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR Meaningful Use Certification and extensive migration experience.



This Health IT Module is 2015 compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ONC-ACB Certification 15.02.02.2721.A117.01.00.0.201015. There are no additional costs associated with the certified functionality. Schenectady, NY, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EndoSoft®, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for Ambulatory and Inpatient, is proud to announce achieving the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Edition Certification for Qlinical® 1.0. The 2015 Edition Health Information Technology (Health IT) Cures Edition Certification was created to be patient driven and result in better clinical outcomes through enhanced application security.Qlinical® 1.0 received certification through UL LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB), that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government’s program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality and security that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet Meaningful Use Stage 3 EHR requirements.EndoSoft’s complete offerings include Cloud-based and Hosted EHR, procedure documentation, image management, revenue cycle management, workflow management and patient engagement to provide a single solution for improving both clinical and financial performance.About Qlinical®A Cloud-Based EHR solution, Qlinical offers all the features standard EHR platforms offer with the cost savings benefits of a secure cloud application. From scheduling to billing, Qlinical offers solutions for every step of the patient process including consult, procedure documentation, imaging & discharge. Qlinical offers a specialty specific workflow solution for every specialty including Gastroenterology, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Oncolology and more.About EndoSoft®With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft offers a multitude of specialties to meet nearly every clinician’s needs including Gastroenterology Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Urology, just to name a few along with Nursing, Infusion, scheduling and inventory management. EndoVault is the most advanced EHR on the market today boasting Complete inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty EHR Meaningful Use Certification and extensive migration experience.This Health IT Module is 2015 compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ONC-ACB Certification 15.02.02.2721.A117.01.00.0.201015. There are no additional costs associated with the certified functionality. Contact Information Endosoft

Ashley Boyce

518-831-8095



www.endosoft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EndoSoft