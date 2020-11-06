Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Television Network.Com Adds iPhone, iPad, and Web TV Apps to WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

These apps are added to Google, Amazon Fire, ROKU, Google Phone/Tabelets, and Apple TV apps. The 36 channel TVS MicroChannels.Com service now reaches all Mobile devices and 85% of Smart TVs in the USA.

Essington, PA, November 06, 2020 --(



TVS MicroChannels.Com features six bundles of six TVS genres. These include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids & Family, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Lifedtyle bundles.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Newtwork.Com features thousands of Classic TV Shows, sports, and movies from the first 40 years of broadcast TV. Top TV shows and sporting events from the 1940's, 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, and 1980's are reprised on the 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com.



TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms.



TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia, where TVS produces 500 TVS First Look Original TV shows each year. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Television Network.Com promgramming now reaches all Mobile and IPTV devices and 85% of Smart TVs in the USA. With the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix, adding all Google, Apple, Amazon Fire, Web TV, and ROKU apps, the TVS MiroChannels.Com 36 channel streaming post cable network is now nationally available in the USA.TVS MicroChannels.Com features six bundles of six TVS genres. These include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids & Family, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Lifedtyle bundles.All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS Television Newtwork.Com features thousands of Classic TV Shows, sports, and movies from the first 40 years of broadcast TV. Top TV shows and sporting events from the 1940's, 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, and 1980's are reprised on the 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com.TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms.TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia, where TVS produces 500 TVS First Look Original TV shows each year. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network