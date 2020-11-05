Pork King Good Expands Product Line with 7 Oz. Party Size Pork Rinds

Press Releases Pork King Good Press Release Share Blog

Newbury Township, OH, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pork King Good continues to take the pork rind market by storm with the addition of 4 new much anticipated SKUS this month. A common request coming from loyal customers has been for a larger size option on the pork rind bags, and Pork King Good has certainly delivered with the launch of their new 7 oz. Party Size pork rinds. This super-sized option is currently available in four of the brand's top-selling flavors: White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt & Vinegar, Onion & Sour Cream and Nacho Cheddar.Pork King Good has amassed an impressive following of super fans since the company's launch in 2018. With a rapidly expanding lineup of bold and innovative flavor offerings, it's no surprise that Pork King Good has been dubbed, "The Ben & Jerry's of Pork Rinds."With a melt-in-your-mouth pork rind product that's fried in it's own pork fat, Pork King Good pork rinds are unlike anything else on the market and pride themselves on offering a 0 carb, gluten free, and all-natural snack option that's free of any artificial ingredients. Pork King Good is determined to make it a whole lot easier to "Skip the Chips."Pork rinds aside, Pork King Good's best-selling Pork Rind Crumbs (zero carb breadcrumb and flour substitute) have become a life-changing pantry staple for hundreds of thousands of customers across the country who are following a ketogenic, low carb, paleo, gluten free or diabetic friendly diet. Their "breadless breadcrumbs" can be used for anything from chicken fingers to meatballs to even bread or pancakes and continue to impress with their flavor and versatility.With plenty of new surprises on the way and tons of personality behind the brand, it's no surprise that customers Pork-King love Pork King Good, and the feeling is mutual. As a small, woman-owned business, Pork King Good has loved every minute of the journey so far and doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.Pork King Good - All the flavor, none of the carbs.www.PorkKingGood.com Contact Information Pork King Good

Lauren Koston

216-800-8577

www.porkkinggood.com

Lauren Koston

216-800-8577



www.porkkinggood.com



