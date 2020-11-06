PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is Known Widely in Ha Noi Market


Last week, the closing of National Tourism Promotion Day on Oct 30-Nov 1, 2020 was a huge success for MerPerle Hon Tam Resort in exposing its image and brand name widely in Ha Noi Market that has been contributing 50% of domestic market share to the destination of Nha Trang Coastal City.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During the three-day event, the sales & marketing team of the resort had the pleasure to welcome thousands of participants who were looking for high-end travel products to entertain themselves or their beloved ones.

Also at the event, cheer activities (including fun games) were amazingly organized with the exciting participation by travel shoppers thus helping the team with the direct selling of many package vouchers.

The great achievement for the resort was that there have been many more visits to the resort’s website to check out for useful information and for service and product reservations.

It is promising that the resort is now ready to bounce back strongly when travel will be resumed.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.
Contact Information
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels
Trong Do
84908435544
Contact
http://www.hontamresort.vn/
+84908435544

