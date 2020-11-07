Let Your Order Management Software Run Repeat Orders for You with TEBillion

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

As TEBillion introduced its new and improved TEB Orders, it takes pride in an important feature which is its Auto-Renewal service. This feature is not just like any other Auto-Renewal service since the process is simplified and streamlined. The feature will automatically save and apply the setting for each renewal and will automatically schedule the billing period. Users will receive a pre-generated notice up to 30-60-90 days prior to the next billing period as configured by the user and can be confirmed in one click of a button.



TEB Orders' Auto-Renewal feature is highlighted as this helps businesses mostly in the services industry in managing its processes efficiently. This supports the business' financial planning and management as reports will be auto-generated to accurately inform managers when payments come through or need canceling. This also saves costs on manually sending the invoice at the start of every billing period and the pre-generated with prior notice helps customers prevent disruptions of services and engagement. Your customers will not miss out on products and services because they forgot to pay for it.



TEBillion prides itself on its dedication to providing cutting-edge and streamlined business automation solutions helping businesses worldwide achieve their goals. With TEBillion, intelligent automation is guaranteed to be efficiently leveraged.



