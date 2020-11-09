Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Tavern TV Network.com Post Cable Network Sets Major Pop Sports New Programming Initiative on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

New programming featuring regular Americans performing at a world class level in arm wrestling, figure skating, ice hockey, darts, billiards, indoor soccer, PKA Karate, bowling, volleyball, golf, tennis, and 36 other sports will define the TVS Tavern TV Network.Com post cable sports network.

Essington, PA, November 09, 2020 --(



TVS cameras are following these pop sports stars in rodeo, horseshoes, poker, big rig racing, vintage car drag racing, weight lifting, jai alai, arena football, pickleball, lumberjack sports, tug of war, and other such sports as they combine ordinary people with extrordinary skills to showcase their talents.



TVS Tavern Sports Network.Com is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Google, Apple, and Web TV this programming is available to all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of USA TV homes.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, handled by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, promotion and marketing opportunities at both the live events being shot as well as programs produced from those events.



TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS Remote Production units are in Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Dallas. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Tavern TV Sports Network.Com, the 24/7 streaming ad supported free to view post cable network, is currently producing more than 200 sporting events with 'regular Americans' performing in blue collar sports at world class level. The first 50 shows have now been added to the schedule via the TVS Telesports series.TVS cameras are following these pop sports stars in rodeo, horseshoes, poker, big rig racing, vintage car drag racing, weight lifting, jai alai, arena football, pickleball, lumberjack sports, tug of war, and other such sports as they combine ordinary people with extrordinary skills to showcase their talents.TVS Tavern Sports Network.Com is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Google, Apple, and Web TV this programming is available to all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of USA TV homes.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, handled by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, promotion and marketing opportunities at both the live events being shot as well as programs produced from those events.TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS Remote Production units are in Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Dallas. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network