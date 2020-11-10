Naveego Recognized as a Top 10 Most Innovative Big Data Analytics Company for 2020 by Analytics Insight Magazine

Press Releases Naveego Press Release Share Blog

According to Analytics Insight, “The usage of advanced analytical processes for various business automation and optimization has proliferated in 2020. Enterprises understand the potential of Big Data, and thus there is an increasing need for companies offering Big Data Services.”



Naveego Selected as a Top 10 Innovator Based on Distinctive Services Which Includes:



· One of only two cloud-native data management solutions on the market. (This differs from legacy on-premises solutions and solutions managing cloud-based data sources.)

· Technology agnostic, support multiple clouds and on-premises environments and does not require infrastructure change or cloud vendor lock-in to use the company’s technology.

· Built self-service for the non-technical business user with no coding or IT expertise required.

· As a data integration platform, Naveego® is different because it has built-in data accuracy (MDM, DQ technologies) and data governance (lineage and audit trail of changes made to data). The company not only brings the data together – but also makes it accurate, trusted and useable.

· Its key partnerships include Oracle Cloud (Naveego is an Oracle Cloud Marketplace solution for integrating and providing immediately useable data to Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse); Mondelio (partner in Australia through which Naveego entered the APAC market in 2018); Stonebridge Consulting (partnered for oil & gas industry product EnerHub); Cloudera; Sisense; Snowflake (Naveego makes data lakes usable by managing the data therein); Aunalytics (Naveego® used for integration layer to provide Golden Record of data to analytics).



The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform delivers end-to-end, self-service data integration with built-in Master Data Management (MDM) offered as Golden-Record-as-a-ServiceTM to ensure the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance. New data integration and replication capabilities seamlessly connects and transforms all data sources for analytics-ready data on demand for business users and data scientists – with no coding or IT resources required.



The Naveego solution enables non-technical business users to acquire the data they need without having to manually scrub, cleanse and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources. Self-service, data integration with built-in master data management ensures that enterprises have a single version of the truth to leverage the power of their data for analytics and reporting immediately upon deployment. The result is an 80 percent reduction in cost and implementation that is five times faster than legacy solutions.



“Being recognized as a top 10 big data analytics company is an honor and provides further validation of Naveego’s self-service data integration solution that ensures continuous data accuracy across all data sources for advanced analytics on day-one,” said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “Now data scientists and business users can eliminate the need to manually scrub data and harness the power of analytics to make rapid business decisions they can rely on.”



About Naveego

is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Golden-Record-as-a-ServiceTM. The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics-ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1-231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Media Contact

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for Naveego

(925) 785-3014

sabrina.sanchez1@gmail.com

Sabrina Sanchez

925-785-3014



www.theventanagroup.com



