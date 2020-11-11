TVS Music Network is Singing Along with Mitch on the Post Cable Network from TVS

The long lost TV series is now appearing on the TVS Music Network along with top musical TV shows from the first 40 years of TV in the USA. It can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.

Essington, PA, November 11, 2020



TVS Music Network is seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apps from Web TV, Apple, Roku, Google, and Amazon connect TVS programming to all mobile devices as well as 85% of Smart TVs in USA homes.



Other classic TV music shows on TVS Music Network include Your Hit Parade, Jane Froman Show, Glen Campbell Show, Johnny Cash Show, Hootenanny, Porter Waggoner Show, Mandrell Sisters Show, Star Route, Rosemary Clooney Show, Nat King Cole Show, Buck Owens Show, Midnight Special, Kenny Rogers Rollin' on the River, Bobby Venton Show, Sonny and Cher Show and Hullabaloo.



TVS First Look Original Music shows on the network include Senior Prom, Midnight Refrain, Stardust Ballroom and Jamboree USA.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



