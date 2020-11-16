Online Pre-Release of DOWN to EARTH Film

This month the film is offered Pay As You Like on the DOWN to EARTH website, ahead of a premiere event in the US. If there is one journey to make, it is this one. No flights needed. Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leaving behind their cosmopolitan life, a couple and their three young children travel the world searching for a new perspective on life. During their five-year journey they live with some of the oldest indigenous communities on the planet. They record their encounters with the elders tribal sages never filmed or interviewed before. Without a crew or schedule, just one backpack and one camera each. And the curiosity to listen.Inspiration and hope for a world to come. DOWN to EARTH is a mirror to humanity, a poignant and timely reflection on our "civilized" world. The film invites us to see the world through the eyes of the Earth Keepers. It takes us on an inner journey, re-connecting us with the source and the mutual path we are walking. Having lived under the radar of our modern society for centuries, the Earth Keepers see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights with those who are ready to listen. DOWN to EARTH is both a wake up call and a resurgence of hope for our world to come.This month the film is offered Pay As You Like on the DOWN to EARTH website, ahead of a premiere event in the US. If there is one journey to make, it is this one. No flights needed.