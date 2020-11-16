PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Online Pre-Release of DOWN to EARTH Film


“To live better, it starts with everyone on this planet.” The wisdom of the Earth Keepers in the film helps ignite positive change through everyday action. This online pre-release will make the film available on www.downtoearthfilm.com where it can reach more hearts and minds, reminding us all of the ancient wisdom. An award-winning film taking you on a journey to visit the Earth Keepers, native wisdom teachers from around the world who hold the keys to a better future.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Leaving behind their cosmopolitan life, a couple and their three young children travel the world searching for a new perspective on life. During their five-year journey they live with some of the oldest indigenous communities on the planet. They record their encounters with the elders tribal sages never filmed or interviewed before. Without a crew or schedule, just one backpack and one camera each. And the curiosity to listen.

Inspiration and hope for a world to come.

DOWN to EARTH is a mirror to humanity, a poignant and timely reflection on our "civilized" world. The film invites us to see the world through the eyes of the Earth Keepers. It takes us on an inner journey, re-connecting us with the source and the mutual path we are walking. Having lived under the radar of our modern society for centuries, the Earth Keepers see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights with those who are ready to listen. DOWN to EARTH is both a wake up call and a resurgence of hope for our world to come.

This month the film is offered Pay As You Like on the DOWN to EARTH website, ahead of a premiere event in the US. If there is one journey to make, it is this one. No flights needed.
Contact Information
Down to Earth Collective
Daphne Laan
0031624097044
Contact
www.downtoearthfilm.com
