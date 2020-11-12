Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Cybele Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Cybele Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Cybele Software Releases Its New Breakthrough Ver. 5.0 of Its Thinfinity® Remote Desktop - Access to macOS, Unix, or Windows Systems

Access Windows®, macOS, X Window (X11), and UNIX desktops, applications and consoles remotely from any HTML5-compatible browser.





Supporting the remote workforce has never been more of a priority than it is now. This goes beyond virtual meetings that have become the new normal or having workers use their standalone laptops at home. Remote workers need a simple way to connect to systems and applications that in the past required them to be in the office to access. Thinfinity Remote Desktop addresses that need with an easy-to-use solution that can be rapidly deployed. The user only needs an Internet connection and an HTML5-compatible browser such as Microsoft Edge, IE, Safari, Opera, Chrome, or Firefox. And, they can use their choice of Windows®, Mac®, Linux®, Chromebook™, iOS®, or Android™ devices. As with the previous version, Thinfinity Remote Desktop 5.0 can also be used to publish applications on the cloud and offer them through a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) model.



The new version builds on the already-powerful Thinfinity Remote Desktop for access to Windows Terminal Services desktops and applications or virtual desktops that are complete with access to applications, files, and network resources such as remote printing. With the release of version 5.0, VNC (Virtual Network Computing)/RFB (Remote Framebuffer) connections are now supported. This technology makes it possible to access desktops and applications running on the macOS or the X Windows Systems (X11) that are found on many variants of UNIX, including the popular Linux OS. Access to Linux machines can be achieved via XRDP Servers, as well. All industry-standard SSL VPNs, including Cisco and Juniper, can be used. Additionally, Telnet and SSH connections are now also supported for server and terminal applications access and file transfers. The new RemoteApp Experience allows for quick access to remote applications. It has a navigation bar with icons similar to the Windows 10 taskbar, which allows the end-user to easily open and navigate among multiple remote apps.



As IT departments have their hands full dealing with larger numbers of remote users, it is more important than ever to have a trustworthy solution for remote access. No need to struggle to try to piece together some open-source programs that may or may not work and will probably be difficult to use. Thinfinity Remote Desktop is backed by a technical support team that can help with its implementation. And for years, it has been a proven path of providing easy-to-use and secure remote access. This ease of use translates to lower demands on IT support staff and ultimately cost savings. The Thinfinity Remote Desktop can be deployed either on your company server(s) or can be cloud-hosted using Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ORACLE Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Rackspace, or Google Cloud Platform™ (GCP). It supports scaling and load balancing to meet the size demands of your organization. The latest release is also licensing server-ready.



When using the license server, you can pool your licenses and allocate them to users on demand. Instead of configuring and registering each license separately, the licensing server will save you time and money, allowing you to house all of your licenses on a single server and create a load-balanced consumption environment. It also allows you to set up extra servers, such as redundant failover components for each potential point of failure.



New with 5.0 is the Remote Agent feature that allows resources on remote connections to be accessed. These resources may be coming from personal computers of remote workers, computers that are in the office, or even private cloud desktops. Examples of such resources include printers, scanners, storage devices, applications, etc. For instance, a home printer of a remote user can now be an added resource so that workers can print directly to their printer while still working on the Thinfinity Remote Desktop. This eliminates the need for an intermediate step of creating and then printing from a PDF file. This allows for easier automation of print jobs, as well. The Remote Agent allows tech support to easily access remote users’ machines that are running outside the company’s network. And, it can be used to create a cloud portal to access any remote machine on demand (similar to the LogMeIn style). The Remote Agent also makes it simple to transfer files to an end user’s device.



Security cannot be overlooked when deploying a remote access solution. All the connections from browsers are secured using HTTPS. Any attempts to connect via HTTP are automatically redirected to HTTPS. Protection against DOS attacks is now integrated into the server. Options for authenticating users are robustly supported in version 5.0 with a built-in TOTP/HOTP server and two-factor authentication (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Many other authentication options are available, including the single sign-on (SSO), OAuth 2.0 (Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Facebook, Twitter, OpenID, Okta, Forgerock, or custom), RADIUS, DUO 2FA, and SAML (Okta or Azure). The Access Profiles feature allows you to restrict the access of different Active Directory users to particular computers. Credentials can also be saved to user profiles to eliminate the need to repeatedly retype credentials.



For more information and details regarding the Thinfinity Remote Desktop and licensing, visit



Requirements: A server machine running a Windows OS is required. For scaling and load balancing deployments, a gateway server(s) running a Windows OS is required. Wilmington, DE, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cybele Software, Inc. is very excited to announce the newest version of the Thinfinity® Remote Desktop, version 5.0. Current users will be happy to know it has been expanded to support access to more platforms, additional security features such as a built-in TOTP/HOTP authentication.Supporting the remote workforce has never been more of a priority than it is now. This goes beyond virtual meetings that have become the new normal or having workers use their standalone laptops at home. Remote workers need a simple way to connect to systems and applications that in the past required them to be in the office to access. Thinfinity Remote Desktop addresses that need with an easy-to-use solution that can be rapidly deployed. The user only needs an Internet connection and an HTML5-compatible browser such as Microsoft Edge, IE, Safari, Opera, Chrome, or Firefox. And, they can use their choice of Windows®, Mac®, Linux®, Chromebook™, iOS®, or Android™ devices. As with the previous version, Thinfinity Remote Desktop 5.0 can also be used to publish applications on the cloud and offer them through a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) model.The new version builds on the already-powerful Thinfinity Remote Desktop for access to Windows Terminal Services desktops and applications or virtual desktops that are complete with access to applications, files, and network resources such as remote printing. With the release of version 5.0, VNC (Virtual Network Computing)/RFB (Remote Framebuffer) connections are now supported. This technology makes it possible to access desktops and applications running on the macOS or the X Windows Systems (X11) that are found on many variants of UNIX, including the popular Linux OS. Access to Linux machines can be achieved via XRDP Servers, as well. All industry-standard SSL VPNs, including Cisco and Juniper, can be used. Additionally, Telnet and SSH connections are now also supported for server and terminal applications access and file transfers. The new RemoteApp Experience allows for quick access to remote applications. It has a navigation bar with icons similar to the Windows 10 taskbar, which allows the end-user to easily open and navigate among multiple remote apps.As IT departments have their hands full dealing with larger numbers of remote users, it is more important than ever to have a trustworthy solution for remote access. No need to struggle to try to piece together some open-source programs that may or may not work and will probably be difficult to use. Thinfinity Remote Desktop is backed by a technical support team that can help with its implementation. And for years, it has been a proven path of providing easy-to-use and secure remote access. This ease of use translates to lower demands on IT support staff and ultimately cost savings. The Thinfinity Remote Desktop can be deployed either on your company server(s) or can be cloud-hosted using Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ORACLE Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Rackspace, or Google Cloud Platform™ (GCP). It supports scaling and load balancing to meet the size demands of your organization. The latest release is also licensing server-ready.When using the license server, you can pool your licenses and allocate them to users on demand. Instead of configuring and registering each license separately, the licensing server will save you time and money, allowing you to house all of your licenses on a single server and create a load-balanced consumption environment. It also allows you to set up extra servers, such as redundant failover components for each potential point of failure.New with 5.0 is the Remote Agent feature that allows resources on remote connections to be accessed. These resources may be coming from personal computers of remote workers, computers that are in the office, or even private cloud desktops. Examples of such resources include printers, scanners, storage devices, applications, etc. For instance, a home printer of a remote user can now be an added resource so that workers can print directly to their printer while still working on the Thinfinity Remote Desktop. This eliminates the need for an intermediate step of creating and then printing from a PDF file. This allows for easier automation of print jobs, as well. The Remote Agent allows tech support to easily access remote users’ machines that are running outside the company’s network. And, it can be used to create a cloud portal to access any remote machine on demand (similar to the LogMeIn style). The Remote Agent also makes it simple to transfer files to an end user’s device.Security cannot be overlooked when deploying a remote access solution. All the connections from browsers are secured using HTTPS. Any attempts to connect via HTTP are automatically redirected to HTTPS. Protection against DOS attacks is now integrated into the server. Options for authenticating users are robustly supported in version 5.0 with a built-in TOTP/HOTP server and two-factor authentication (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Many other authentication options are available, including the single sign-on (SSO), OAuth 2.0 (Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Facebook, Twitter, OpenID, Okta, Forgerock, or custom), RADIUS, DUO 2FA, and SAML (Okta or Azure). The Access Profiles feature allows you to restrict the access of different Active Directory users to particular computers. Credentials can also be saved to user profiles to eliminate the need to repeatedly retype credentials.For more information and details regarding the Thinfinity Remote Desktop and licensing, visit https://www.cybelesoft.com/thinfinity/remote-desktop / or contact Cybele Software, Inc.Requirements: A server machine running a Windows OS is required. For scaling and load balancing deployments, a gateway server(s) running a Windows OS is required. Contact Information Cybele Software

Leo Laurencio

302-892-9625



https://www.cybelesoft.com/thinfinity/remote-desktop/



Click here to view the company profile of Cybele Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cybele Software Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend