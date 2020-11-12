Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Front Edge Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Front Edge Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: "100 Questions & Answers About Latter-Day Saints" is Now Available

Front Edge Publishing and Michigan State University's School of Journalism are proud to announce the publication of "100 Questions & Answers About Latter-day Saints."

Ann Arbor, MI, November 12, 2020 --(



Among the dozens of new religious movements that sprang up on American shores in the 18th and 19th centuries, many of which reached a zenith and then disappeared, the Latter-day Saints are unique in thriving and growing into one of the world’s most influential religious groups. Among the many widely acknowledged gifts of this church are the extensive genealogical resources offered to anyone around the world who wants to learn more about their family. The church also is widely known for its expertise in programs to help the needy from emergency food to employment counseling. The church also strongly supports interfaith dialogue and the protection of religious minorities.



For these reasons, the church ranks among the most successful and widely used online hubs worldwide. While the Latter-day Saints host websites that welcome millions of users every day around the world - non-members don’t often seek answers directly from members when they encounter myths and stereotypes. In fact, many non-members may not even realize some claims about church members are biased or completely untrue.



In November 2020, Front Edge Publishing and Michigan State University’s School of Journalism are proud to announce the publication of "100 Questions & Answers About Latter-day Saints." This simple, introductory guide answers 100 basic questions people have about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also called Mormons. The questions and answers explore topics including identity, religious beliefs, practices, families, customs, dating, marriage, education and work. The book covers contemporary issues about politics as well as outdated stereotypes about polygamy.



This guide is for people in business, education, religion, government, medicine, law and human resources who need a starting point for learning or teaching more about Latter-day Saints.



“These questions allow anyone with an open mind to take a journey from an interfaith or no-faith perspective into the lives of people deeply committed to their faith, doctrines, and a Christian walk of life,” says Dr. Joel Campbell, an associate professor in journalism in the Brigham Young University Department of Communications.



This is the 18th guidebook to cross-cultural issues published by MSU students, educators and expert allies - a project known as Bias Busters. The series is often described as “answering the most common questions everyone is asking, but no one is answering.” The goal of these guides is to break down cultural and socially constructed walls by opening up discussion among groups. A discussion guide and reflection questions are included in the back of the book for small group study.



As readers explore this guide, they will learn that Joseph Smith’s original revelation in 1820 led to the formal founding of the church in 1830.



Among the 100 Questions asked and answered:



Are Latter-day Saints Christians?



What is the Book of Mormon?



Do Latter-day Saints believe Jesus is God?



Is coffee not allowed?



Why does the church maintain genealogical records?



Other guides in the series include: 100 Questions And Answers About Immigrants, 100 Questions and Answers About African Americans, 100 Questions and Answers about Hispanics & Latinos, 100 Questions & Answers about Muslim Americans, and 100 Questions and Answers about Veterans, 100 Questions and Answers About Police. For a complete list, please see the Front Edge Publishing on-line bookstore.



100 Questions and Answers about Latter-day Saints

Michigan State University School of Journalism

Foreword by: Joel Campbell

Introduction by: Karin Dains

Preface by: Joe Grimm



Front Edge Publishing

Paperback $10.95 ISBN 978-1-64180-090-7

Digital $9.95 ASIN: B08KWDZQD3

80 pages

Susan Stitt

770-883-3111



www.frontedgepublishing.com/



