TEBillion Celebrates Diwali, The Festival of Lights

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Diwali is the celebration of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Being one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated across South Asia, TEBillion kicks off the week by celebrating the festival with its partner network.TEBillion, a business automation solutions provider with its flagship product, TEB Cloud, is part of the Ardent Group with regional offices in New York, London, Dubai, Manila, and Mumbai. The company has previously announced that in light of the Diwali festivities, although the celebrations may be different this year due to the challenges brought by the current worldwide health crisis, TEB is giving value to the support and trust its partner network is giving by offering special deals and benefits exclusively.Following TEBillion's announcement of encouraging its customers to check with their partner managers for the complete details of its Diwali special deals and discounts, the company is now in full swing in working with its partners in bringing these special deals to its patrons. This is for them to fully enjoy and add fuel to the excitement and festive spirit despite not being able to normally celebrate the festival.TEBillion believes that the beauty of Diwali is to bring cultures and communities together despite differences and distance, a similar virtue TEB as an organisation holds. TEBillion provides cutting-edge and globally competitive automation solutions that bring employees and staff together through streamlined, integrated, and automated processes that are vital in accelerating business growth.For more information on TEBillion's products and services, contact:pr@tebillion.emailhttps://www.tebillion.com/en/About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

