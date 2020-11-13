Three-Property Portfolio, Albany and Leesburg, Georgia, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc Press Release Share Blog

For additional information contact Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843)342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Hilton Head Island, SC, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of a three-property portfolio located in Albany and Leesburg, Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. Michael also sourced the buyer to facilitate the deal.This portfolio consists of three self storage facilities, with a mix of 550 standard self storage units in seventeen self storage buildings. The portfolio incudes an office/retail building, rental offices, fencing, gates with access codes, lighting and security cameras, and is situated on 4.6 +/- acres.In spite of the real estate industry's COVID challenged time, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed five other transactions recently, including a five-property portfolio, located in Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee, also with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The self storage industry remains a strong and vibrant market. Even in these unusual times, Midcoast Properties, Inc. continues to be client focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.For additional information contact Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843)342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

