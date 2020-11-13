Press Releases Be Strong International, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Be Strong International, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Be Strong International Awarded Funds to Expand Programs for Needy Children

Be Strong International (BSI) was awarded $10,000 from the Community Recovery Fund at The Miami Foundation to benefit youth residing in South Dade. With these funds, BSI plans to expand services and programs through organizational capacity and reach, and funds will directly benefit needy and low-income children.





The funds from this award will directly benefit needy and low-income children by allowing BSI to invest in the expansion of imperative programs and services that serve local youth through improved organizational capacity and reach.



“This generous grant helps us to meet the needs of children and teens,” said Michelle Shirley, Executive Director of BSI. “The programs that will be expanded thanks to this award will be better equipped to address existing organizational gaps and will allow us to serve the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community."



BSI plans to immediately advance their work and implement programs with the goal of seeing its positive impacts and benefits no later than February 2021. In accordance with The Miami Foundation's guidelines, BSI will evaluate the impact of their programs and will document and report on effective strategies by March 15, 2021.



For more information, visit BSI’s website at



About Be Strong International

Be Strong International is a leading non-profit that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization in 1992. For more than a quarter-century, we have provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach adolescents and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. We deliver educational programming to students and parents online and in-person throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. Be Strong International was nominated for best practices in addressing risky behaviors. Miami, FL, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- South Dade youth will benefit from a $10,000 award to Be Strong International (BSI) from the Community Recovery Fund at The Miami Foundation.The funds from this award will directly benefit needy and low-income children by allowing BSI to invest in the expansion of imperative programs and services that serve local youth through improved organizational capacity and reach.“This generous grant helps us to meet the needs of children and teens,” said Michelle Shirley, Executive Director of BSI. “The programs that will be expanded thanks to this award will be better equipped to address existing organizational gaps and will allow us to serve the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community."BSI plans to immediately advance their work and implement programs with the goal of seeing its positive impacts and benefits no later than February 2021. In accordance with The Miami Foundation's guidelines, BSI will evaluate the impact of their programs and will document and report on effective strategies by March 15, 2021.For more information, visit BSI’s website at www.bestrongintl.org About Be Strong InternationalBe Strong International is a leading non-profit that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization in 1992. For more than a quarter-century, we have provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach adolescents and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. We deliver educational programming to students and parents online and in-person throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. Be Strong International was nominated for best practices in addressing risky behaviors. Contact Information Be Strong International, Inc.

Kristina Ugalde

305-969-7829, ext. 105



bestrongintl.org

Cell: 305-495-3240



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Be Strong International, Inc.