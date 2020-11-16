New Book Outlines Fitness Prescription from Experienced Exercise Physiologist, Body Builder and Fitness Trainer, Lou Roehn

Press Releases You Belong Strong, LLC Press Release Share Blog

To purchase the book or learn more, visit Newport Beach, CA, November 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lou Roehn, MS, CSCS, Exercise Physiologist, Body Builder and Fitness Trainer recently released his new book, "Sculpted: The Exercise Rx for Success." The book is available for purchase on Roehn’s website, www.YouBelongStrong.com.Sculpted is the ultimate workout guide for fitness professionals, advanced athletes and fitness buffs who want to train at a high level, safely and efficiently, for a lifetime. With more than 225 photos, Sculpted illustrates proper techniques for a series of exercises that form a comprehensive, sustainable fitness program.“My exercise prescription is designed to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve peak performance and prevent injury,” Roehn explains. “This natural path to fitness and longevity will help you achieve – and maintain – your best physique at any age.”Roehn drew upon the knowledge he has accumulated in 25+ years of specializing in cardiac rehabilitation, 10+ years of competitive body building and a lifetime of athletic experience to develop his exercise prescription for comprehensive health and fitness. The definitive workout plan in Sculpted is based on scientific principles, expert evaluation and skillful planning. In this book, Roehn will show you how to:· Plan and execute a workout that is tailored to your strengths, addresses your weaknesses and helps you achieve your personal goals· Manipulate the FITT Variables (Frequency, Intensity, Type, Time) to achieve your present and future goals· Reap the benefits or precision and proper techniqueTo purchase the book or learn more, visit www.YouBelongStrong.com Contact Information You Belong Strong, LLC

Julie Space

570-362-1059



youbelongstrong.com



