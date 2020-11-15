TVS Silver Screen.com Movie Channel Bundle Adds Classic, Drive-in, Horror, Film Noir, Nostalgia, and Western Classic Movies to WatchYour.TV Platform

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

TVS Television Network.Com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms. Essington, PA, November 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Silver Screen.com, the TVS Television Network six channel post cable network bundle, has added several major movies to each of the six channels in the bundle. Added movies include Stepford Wives, Fiend Without a Face, Wild in the Streets, The Americano, The Seven Ups, Save the Tiger, Baby Face Nelson, They Shoot Horses Don't They, and Forever Amber.More than 1,000 movies can be watched on the streaming service on the WatchYour.TV platform. Apps from Web TV, Amazon, Google, ROKU, and Apple connect TVS Silver Screen.Com to all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as to Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS Television Network.Com is celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



