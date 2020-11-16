Glagoslav Publications is to Publish a Ukrainian Crime Novel by Andriy Kokotiukha, the Lawyer from Lychakiv Street

Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

At the beginning of the twentieth century, 1908, a young Kyivan, Klym Koshovy miraculously flies the coop and escapes from persecution by tsarist police to Lviv. However, even here he is arrested – near the corpse of a well-known local lawyer, Yevhen Soyka. The deceased had dubious friends and powerful enemies in the city. Suicide or murder? The search for truth leads Koshovy through the dark labyrinths of Lviv’s streets. On his way – facing pickpockets, criminal kingpins and Russian terrorist bombers. And Klym is constantly getting in the way of the police commissioner Marek Wichura. The truth will stun Klym, and his new loyal friend Jozef Shatsky. It will forever change the fate of the enigmatic and influential beauty Magda Bohdanovych.



About The Author:



Andriy Kokotiukha (b. 1970) is a Ukrainian author, screenwriter and journalist. Having graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, he has authored more than 50 novels, children’s books, criminal fiction, documentaries and science fiction books. His novels have been made into films. He is a winner of several prestigious literary awards for many of his works.



Title: The Lawyer from Lychakiv Street

Author: Andriy Kokotiukha

Translator: Yuri Tkacz

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894963, 9781912894970, 9781912894987

Extent: 250 pages

Price: €19.99 (PB), €23.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

