Keepsake Storage, Powells Point, North Carolina, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.


Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the sale of Keepsake Storage, located in Powells Point, North Carolina.

Hilton Head Island, SC, November 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Keepsake Storage, located in Powells Point, North Carolina. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.

Keepsake Storage is situated on 2.8 +/- acres, and is comprised of six buildings with 152 drive-up non-climate self storage units, RV and boat storage. The facility is fenced and well lit, with a keypad entry gate. The location on Freedom Avenue enjoys excellent visibility.

Despite the challenging times created by the ongoing pandemic, buyers' interests and activity have been strong. The team at Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed multiple transactions during this period, notwithstanding the unique hurdles presented by COVID-19. Midcoast Properties, Inc. continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.

For additional information visit www.midcoastproperties.com or contact Michael Morrison at (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM at (843) 342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com.
Contact Information
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
Contact
www.midcoastproperties.com

