BitVPN Provides Tips for Remote Workers to Avoid Being Targeted by Cyber Criminals

In the modern era, digital devices have become part and parcel of the workplace and everyday life. Easy access to the internet across the globe has totally changed the pattern that people communicate and collaborate.

Another sign that the work world is changing is the increasing number of telecommuters, job-sharing, and off-site arrangements. Remote workers appear to have become the victim of a massive cyberattack, especially after the sudden shift to remote working this year as a result of COVID-19.



According to a recent Bitdefender’s report entitled The "New Normal" State of Cybersecurity, businesses are particularly at risk of attacks exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities that are under a year old, with 36.37% of all unpatched vulnerabilities involving CVEs that were assigned in 2019 in the first half of 2020.



Digital privacy experts at BitVPN shared some tips to avoid data breaches that may help remote workers and business that implements working from home policies:



Be careful with open Wi-Fi. You should always use public Wi-Fi with caution, although public Wi-Fi is available everywhere nowadays, from airports to coffee shops, where you may tackle some tasks with your laptop or mobile phone. Stay alarmed and don’t access passwords, or sensitive personal data, on unsecured public networks. If you must access accounts on public Wi-Fi, using a virtual private network (VPN) solution to ensure your privacy and anonymity are protected.



Use Antivirus Software. According to Cisco’s research, about 63% of employees admitted to using a work computer for personal use every day, and 83% of them admitted to doing so occasionally. Installing antivirus software could keep employees’ devices for work secure.



Encrypt Your Internet Traffic with Decentralized service. Decentralized VPN services like BitVPN help encrypt your internet traffic. You can browse safely and securely by tweaking certain settings or exploiting unique features you are not aware of already.



“Blockchain structure stores data with a sophisticated algorithm that are extremely difficult for attackers to break down,” explained Steve, the founder of BitVPN. “The whole process is very complex, but the interface of more decentralized applications is becoming more user-friendly. Therefore, blockchain-based apps are becoming more and more popular.”



About BitVPN

