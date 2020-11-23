Sweet Candy Café Marks 8th Anniversary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases Sweet Candy Café Press Release Share Blog

Confectionery store celebrates 8th year in business during Shop Small Saturday in November.





Like many businesses, Evans Long and her team switched their focus to online orders, for both staff and customer safety. “This has been a year like no other,” says Evans Long. "COVID has challenged us to be extremely creative in how we market and sell our confectionery online. It's been tough but we stay committed as a small business in our community."



“It’s hard to believe I’ve operated the store for 6 years without my Tim,” says Evans Long. “The store was both of our dreams and he would have loved how far we’ve come.” Since the passing of Sweet Candy Café co-owner, Timothy Long, Evans Long strives to give back to the communities her husband loved through programs founded in his memory.



The Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving student attending a New Jersey Preparatory Catholic school associated with the Essex Catholic Alumni Association. Tim, an Essex Catholic High School Class of 1992 graduate, credited the school for shaping his life and helping him achieve his career goals. Although the school closed in 2003, Sweet Candy Café ensures that Tim's memory will be honored and preserved by helping a deserving student receive a sound educational foundation to launch a successful career.



Each holiday season, Sweet Candy Café adopts a family for the Annual Tim's Toys Project. Sweet Candy Café collects toys and other festive items from the community and generous vendors to deliver along with a basket of treats to a family residing either in Tim’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, or in Lumberton.



Evans Long is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and recently completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program at Cornell University.



About Sweet Candy Café



In 2012, Timothy and Felicia Long opened their small business at 212 North Chestnut Street, in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton, NC. The store’s grand opening was nearly derailed by an October 10, 2012 fire that destroyed several local businesses in downtown Lumberton. The Longs rebuilt with the help of building owner Dick Taylor, friends, family and community. All your new and retro favorites like Albanese Gummis, Pop Rocks, Good & Plenty, and Mary Janes are available at Sweet Candy Café.



Lumberton, NC, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On November 28, 2020, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 8th Anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with goodies, Shop Small paraphernalia, and more while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required. In-store shopping is available but online shopping is strongly encouraged. Contact Information Nicole Hayes

(202) 527-4106





